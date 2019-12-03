The gun, a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle, had live ammo in it, Alvarez- Rodriguez said.





CRESTVIEW— A military wife who thought she was buying a Baby Einstein’s bouncer at a local thrift store, was surprised to find something else in the box.

Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez said she was heading to a baby shower Sunday when she stopped at the Goodwill store in Valparaiso.

"It was like the perfect gift for the baby shower," Alvarez-Rodriguez said.

She said the item, which cost $9.99 was unopened and appeared to be new.

After purchasing the gift, they went to the shower in Crestview. Alvarez-Rodriguez said when the father-to-be opened the box, he was very excited.

He shouted, "You guys got me a gun."

Alvarez-Rodriguez said some of the guests were laughing. She and her husband were shocked.

After realizing what had happened, the Crestview Police Department was called.

An officer came to the shower and checked their IDs to make sure they had the correct permits to be in possession of a gun. He then said they could keep it while the incident was under investigation.

But, on Monday, the department requested that they turn over the gun, according to Major Andrew Schneider, the public information officer for the Crestview PD.

Schneider said the incident is still under investigation.

Officials at the store in Valparaiso said they couldn’t comment on the matter.

"Goodwill has the best treasures for $9.99," Alvarez-Rodriguez said.