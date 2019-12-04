PENSACOLA – The National Naval Aviation Museum invites the public to attend its annual World War II Remembrance ceremony in the Blue Angel Atrium at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, the eve of the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

“This is one of the most special events we do,” said retired U.S. Navy Capt. Sterling Gilliam, director of the National Naval Aviation Museum. “World War II was a defining event for the nation and Naval Aviation. Those serving today stand on the shoulders of those who went to war during 1941-1945.”

In addition, the museum is pleased to welcome back the Blue Anchor Belles and the Tate High School Vocal Jazz and Wind Ensemble to perform a medley of patriotic music and popular songs from the early 1940s era. All World War II veterans and their families are encouraged to attend and be recognized for their service.