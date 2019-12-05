County Administrator Michael Hammond suggested last week that the Board of County Commissioners might want to think about alternatives to Port St. Joe water and sewer for residents on the south end of the county.

Characterizing water and sewer prices paid by county residents on the south end “criminal,” Hammond urged commissioners to undertake a feasibility study about water on both ends of the county.

On the north end, which remains on the Floridan Aquifer for water, the major issue is fire protection, particularly into the Stone Mill Creek area.

As for Port St. Joe utilities, they are unsustainable on the current trajectory, Hammond argued.

Citing the case of a White City resident who qualified for disaster housing assistance but had to pay nearly $10,000 to hook up to Port St. Joe sewer and water, Hammond suggested the county look at alternatives.

In short, return to the days when the county provided water into unincorporated areas on the south end, an era that did not end but a mere decade or so ago.

Hammond recommended that the county undertake a feasibility study with an eye toward returning to its role as a provider.

In short, he said, the county should return to the Florida Aquifer for its water if the city is not willing to make changes in water and sewer prices.

“We would want aquifer water and to service our own (population),” Hammond said, adding that utility prices are slowing recovery from Hurricane Michael.

“We used to have some of the best water in the state and now we have some of the worst water in the state.

“We can provide a good product at a good price.”

Reciting prices charged for water and sewer hook-ups in the region, including Blountstown and Bay County, Hammond said Port St. Joe was 4-10 percent higher.

A hook-up of water and sewer in Wewahitchka, he added, might cost as much as $1,000 but in Port St. Joe those costs are nearly 10 times that.

“It’s an impediment to economic development,” Hammond said. “It’s an impediment to having a family and living here.”

And it is a county issue, Hammond said, as there are more county residents on city water than there are city residents “and they are from the Cape to Overstreet.”

The county sold the city its south end systems, servicing Highland View, Cape San Blas, Overstreet and White City, nearly a decade ago.

And those county residents, Hammond noted, do not have a vote in the city.

The city was sold a “boondoggle” of a new surface-water water plant which went online 12 years ago and the problems, Hammond said, has not been fixed and likely won’t be.

In addition, bills have soared and the quality of the water, at least at his residence in White City, was still improved to the point of being drinkable.

“Every time I turn on the water it is red for 15 seconds,” Hammond said. “It is a nightmare.”

And, Hammond noted, rates just went up again about 2-3 percent on both water and sewer side.

This is the final year of a city rate study, requested by former County Commissioner Bill Williams that established the rates of the past five years to, in part, address city debt.

The city has not moved forward with a subsequent study.

Hammond said much discussion in recent months has been about 10-year plans and on its current path 10 years of water and sewer rates on their current path could significantly hinder rebuilding.

Commissioners approved moving ahead on a feasibility study of the north end while hoping to work out a plan with the city during a workshop.