The Port St. Joe Garden Club will host its annual Christmas in the Garden Celebration on 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Saturday at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street in Port St. Joe. Admission is free and refreshments will be available all day.

Why drive to all the way to PCB when you can find the perfect Christmas gifts in Port St. Joe? The craft bazaar will showcase holiday wreaths, ornaments, jewelry, and other handcrafted items ... many with beachy themes. A very special sea turtle ornament was designed this year and will be available until sold out. Two dollars from the sale of each turtle ornament will be donated to the Florida Coastal Conservancy which monitors the nesting and hatching activities of our local sea turtles.

The bake sale will offer an array of delectable cookies, cakes, jellies, and such to spoil your family and guests. From 10 a.m. until noon, Santa and local photographer Reggie Smith will be on hand to capture your holiday memories with loved ones including pets for a nominal fee ... no appointments will be necessary.

As a bonus, three engaging presentations are slated: Jessica Swindall, director of the Florida Coastal Conservancy will focus on Gulf County’s sea turtles, Linda White, 2008 National Audubon Educator of the Year, will share her knowledge about Florida’s eagles, and member Jeanne Schlicting will demonstrate how herbs can enhance your holiday cooking. Master Gardeners will also be on hand to answer questions related to horticulture. For further details and updates, visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page.

The Port St. Joe Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month and offers a morning meeting at 10 a.m. ET and an evening meeting at 6:30 p.m. ET in its beautifully restored home located at 216 Eighth Street. For information about joining the club please call club president Nancy Edwards at 770-713-3267. To inquire about renting the historic garden center for your next special event, please call rental coordinator Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or message the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page.