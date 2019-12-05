County commissioners had one word for Port St. Joe officials desiring to establish a city tourist development council.

Go.

County officials continued to vent frustration with city officials and their arguments over the past two months pertaining to the amount of Gulf County Tourist Development Council bed tax revenue the city receives.

There was never a promise to provide the city with $800,000 for anything other than 10th Street Park improvements and the city receives more than its share of bed tax revenue, staff said.

During their last meeting in November, city commissioners continued to press for additional funding from the TDC, with Commissioner David Ashbrook suggesting that if no resolution with the county is found maybe the city should consider establishing its own TDC.

“If they want to split let them go,” said Commissioner Ward McDaniel.

County Administrator Michael Hammond said the city receives funding for fireworks, just as with Wewahitchka, each year and over the past three years the city has received $50,000 from the TDC for various endeavors.

Further, the city is a huge beneficiary of TDC marketing.

The vast majority of what the TDC does is marketing, Hammond said, and that marketing not only puts heads in beds but those heads typically wind up in city stores, businesses and restaurants.

The bed tax revenue, the vast majority at least, comes from the coastal areas, the Cape, St. Joseph Peninsula, not the city where one of two hotels has been down for a year.

The TDC Welcome Center, he added, and all the traffic it attracts is also in the city of Port St. Joe.

“The city gets more than their fair share,” Hammond said.

The TDC, he added, has “been fantastically successful.”

Despite the impacts of Hurricane Michael, the TDC came in over the budget proposed immediately after the storm and had one of its better years among the past seven.

And, Hammond added, he has not heard anything from city officials about the county maintaining restrooms and cleaning in city parks.

If the city wanted to go off on its own, Hammond said, the BOCC should change the existing ordinances and send city officials on their way.

“They will be sorely disappointed by the money they’ll (collect),” Hammond said. “They will be sorely disappointed in the strings attached that dictate how that money is spent.

“If they want out; go.”

The $800,000 bill is rooted in the plans to improve the 10th Street Park.

The county had pledged fifth-penny bed tax funds over five years to facilitate the project, but no other funds were pledged, Hammond said, adding the city would not collect that amount in 10 years under its TDC.

The Field of Dreams concept, to build a sports complex near North Florida Child Development, was a project the TDC advisory board did not even support.

City officials had helped the BOCC on the complex, but were now being swayed, Commissioner Phil McCroan said, by “a handful of people.”

The 10th Street Park project was stopped as a result of a lawsuit filed by a dozen or so residents who live adjacent to the existing park.

“All we were trying to do was revitalize 10th Street Park,” McCroan said. “Then the lawsuit was filed and now we can’t do anything there.

“The kids are the losers because the park is still rundown.”

Golf course

The amenities at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club continue to expand this 6 p.m. ET Friday with the grand opening of Grill 19 by Provisions.

There will complimentary hors d’oeuvres/appetizer buffet and a glass of wine or beer.

In addition, 15 percent off the price for regular meals.

The county has also gone out for requests for proposals for a consultant to assist in the rehabilitation of the greens which is to begin next year.

BOCC officers

November is the month for changes in board leadership and commissioners maintained a status quo during last week’s vote.

At the recommendation of Commissioner Ward McDaniel, the board unanimously voted for Commissioner Sandy Quinn, Jr. to continue as chairman for another year.

Commissioner Phil McCroan was voted unanimously as vice-chair for the coming year.

Traditionally, the chairmanship rotates in a manner that all five districts are represented during a given five-year cycle.

McDaniel, however, served as chair for four years and this will be Quinn’s second consecutive year as chair.