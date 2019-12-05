During its regular November meeting two days prior to Thanksgiving, the Board of County Commissioners spent significant time expressing its lack of thanks for Port St. Joe officials.

On issues ranging from tourist bed taxes to impact fees, county staff and commissioners expressed frustration with Port St. Joe officials for nearly 90 minutes.

Before it was over, county commissioners had detailed a list of issues to discuss in a workshop setting with city officials.

Commissioners requested a workshop in the coming weeks.

The list was started by the Gulf Aire sewer, a thorn in relations for at least half dozen years.

County commissioners were considering a request from the city to redirect $500,000 in RESTORE Act funds.

The money was initially earmarked as a downpayment on the purchase of the sewer system that services Gulf Aire.

However, the city formally requested to use the money for some other purpose, of which it has a lengthy list.

The county has long argued that the plant is an eyesore and environmental hazard so near the coastline and has sought city assistance, as the city has the water and sewer infrastructure largely in place, to eliminate the plant.

In addition, County Administrator Michael Hammond said the state has been trying to rid coastal areas of septic.

“The entire effort for the county for 20 years has been getting people off septic,” Hammond said.

The issue from the city’s viewpoint is that it has yet to see a deal that made any sense.

A detailed analysis of the plant by city staff in 2014 highlighted the extent of investment the city would have to make in maintaining the plant and in recent months city commissioners have shown no stomach for the project.

Additionally, the owner has been reluctant, at the county and city levels, to indicate much in the way of willingness to bargain.

The latest proposal called for the city to simply take over the processing of the effluent from the system while the charging the system per month.

The county would pay for installation of a lift station and connection and the city would be paid via a single monthly bill.

“I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want to pick up those 300 or so extra customers,” Hammond said. “They need them. And all they are getting is one monthly bill.”

Hammond added that when the trailer farm was established by FEMA at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill the city declined to take that effluent and Mexico Beach stepped in.

Meanwhile, the latest proposal over the Gulf Aire system has bogged down as the city is having a consultant identify a wholesale price for water at the request of the sewer system’s owner who was not willing to pay the cost for water the city would charge.

“The city doesn’t want it,” Hammond said. “The county would pay all costs and only take the effluent.

“Now they are requesting to transfer the money.”

A sticking point, county officials said, was the source of the money.

These RESTORE Act funds come from so-called Pot 3, funds divvied up by a 23-county consortium of coastal counties impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The consortium’s plan, which effectively provided just under $13 million to each county, was debated for months and had to be approved by state officials.

To change it would require statutory requirements on gaining approval to amend the plan and advertising the change.

”It’s an arduous procedure,” said Deputy Administrator Warren Yeager, also the Gulf County representative to the consortium.

Hammond added, “The train is too far down the railroad tracks.”

Port St. Joe will also receive, over the 15-year span of the payout, $1.9 million in Pot 3 funds to help complete water and sewer line replacement.

Hammond, baffled that the city would not relish folding in the customers at Gulf Aire, recommended the county explore options assuming plant operations with the city of Mexico Beach.

Before taking that step, however, commissioners recommended calling for a workshop.

“I have absolutely no understanding of the city’s thinking on this,” said Commissioner Phil McCroan.

But, he added, before taking any action he felt the boards should sit down together.

Before the next hour or so elapsed, it was evident the boards had other things to talk about. (See related stories this edition)