The Florida Coastal Conservancy signed the lease for its new turtle center in the days before Hurricane Michael.

The facility was not even accessible for clean-up until January.

There was a small electrical fire shortly after a soft opening in May which, while confined to a small area produced plenty of smoke, forced staff to repaint the entire facility.

Now, the FCC is ready to show off its new facility, the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center, which is a decided step up from the small area the FCC had in George Core Park.

A holiday open house, “Seas and Greetings,” will be held 12-7 p.m. ET today at the center which is located at 1001 10th Street in Port St. Joe, near the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society.

“We are moved in and made it through the summer,” said Jessica Swindall with the FCC, which is the non-profit arm of the St. Joseph Peninsula Turtle Patrol. “People can see our facility and see all the artwork and other projects that have been done to enhance the center.

“This is really the first public event we’ve had since we have been in this building.”

Not that the summer was idle time for pinochle.

In addition to daily surveys during turtle nesting season, which ended Nov. 1, Swindall and the FCC have transformed the center as turtle patrol headquarters, a place to sign-up to volunteer to walk along during surveys and as chance to learn more about the little hardbacks.

“We were really pretty busy during the summer,” Swindall said.

In addition, the Sea Turtle Fountain at Marina Cove was completed and erected earlier this year.

The “Seas and Greetings” open house provides several components.

The first, as always, is education and awareness of “our amazing sea turtles,” Swindall said.

Swindall said she will be giving “Turtle Talks” and other turtle-centric presentations for children during the open house with the activity evolving into a weekly event.

“We will have talks and story time and activities that go along with the presentation,” Swindall said. “I am going to start doing those weekly.”

“This is also a chance to learn about our winter activities.”

That, most notably, includes cold-stun events.

The area has been spared large-scale cold-stun events the past two winters, but it was not that long ago that nearly 2,000 turtles had to be rescued and rehabbed from a stun event.

“The open house will also be a chance for people to sign-up to volunteer as we get ready for next summer and raise awareness of what we do,” Swindall said.

And do so while celebrating what was an excellent season which also saw the end of a beach restoration project that had required turtle nest relocations each of the past two summers.

A second component is to aid the FCC and its missions.

Folks will be able to shop for the holidays from a varied selection of work, photography to brush-and-canvas, by local artists.

All proceeds benefit the FCC.

And, of course, there is also the opportunity to meet the center’s resident ambassadors, several terrapins that have come to call the center home for various medical reasons.

Refreshments will be served throughout the day.