Saving St. Joseph Bay.

That is the fuel driving a $775,000 grant the city of Port St. Joe received to bolster the quality of stormwater runoff coming into the Bay.

The money, Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) dollars, will flow through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to the Northwest Florida Water Management District, which will serve in largely administrative roles.

A Tuesday workshop served as a kickoff for a project that, in reality, has no structure.

The workshop was to solicit public input on ideas of how to best filter and clean the stormwater emerging from the largest basin in the city proper, stretching from 20th to Fifth Street and flowing into Patten Bayou and the Bay.

The city has 52 months to complete the project, the shape of which is currently a blank slate.

The workshop served as the start of the design and permitting stage which is expected to require nine months under the grant timeline.

“What are our options,” Commissioner David Ashbrook asked. “There are a lot of ways to filter water.”

The grant application presented some of those options.

A primary component in the application is a sort of mini-Buck Griffin Lake, itself constructed to improve stormwater quality flowing into the Bay.

In addition, the grant application included several more passive options, several of which residents presented.

There were discussions about vegetation, about turning the straight-line ditch that runs most of the length of the basin into a more meandering stream and whether Patten Bayou had the capacity to serve, with improvements, as a kind of holding pond.

“These are the kind of ideas we need,” said City Manager Jim Anderson. “We honestly do not know what will work best.

“We’ve had some great ideas. Now we need to go back and look at the science.”

The entire project is particularly significant to neighbors of the wetlands between Eighth and 20th Streets, a dozen or so of whom were litigants in a lawsuit that halted plans to rehabilitate the 10th Street Ball Park.

Those wetlands, in the minds of several, saved their homes from total destruction from the storm surge of Hurricane Michael.

“I am all for protecting the Bay,” said one of those residents, Robert Branch. “I hope before this is all over we have the best design for everybody.”

One thing commissioners emphasized was keeping the public, particularly those who might be directly impacted, as plans are developed.

Residents expressed Tuesday that it was somewhat difficult to have input or ask questions about a project which is not on the drawing board.

And, residents of the park litigation complained about the lack of notification that significant work could be soon going on outside their doors.

“We need to make sure we are notifying everybody … so people will be able to have a conversation about what is going on,” Ashbrook said, suggesting the city devote a page on its website to the project.

As part of the project, the city will also craft a stormwater master plan.

City attorney

Rather, the city no longer has an attorney.

Mayor Rex Buzzett said former attorney Adam Albritton and he had talked last Friday about Albritton’s desire to resign as city attorney.

Buzzett told him to take the weekend and on Monday the city received an official resignation letter from Albritton, effective immediately.

In his letter, Albritton wrote that since Hurricane Michael he had found it increasingly difficult to handle his case load in Bay County, where his office is located, while doing full justice to city needs.

Long-time former attorney Tom Gibson sat in for Tuesday’s regular meeting but does not

Commissioners instructed staff to poll local attorneys pertaining to their interest in the position and Ashbrook said the city should particularly reach out to Clint McCahill.

After Gibson stepped down in 2016, McCahill was hired but his contract was terminated after an altercation at his residence resulted in his arrest, though charges were ultimately dropped.

Pickleball or tennis

After hearing from players from both sports, commissioners tabled a decision until next meeting as to what to do with courts at Frank Pate Park.

In a perfect world, the city would work with the Gulf District Schools to lease the courts in the Lamar Faison complex near the high school soccer fields along with resurfacing.

A grant the city is pursuing to light the Port City Trail would assist in lighting the courts.

In turn, the city would then resurface and stripe the courts at Frank Pate Park exclusively for pickleball.

Players of both sports have been sharing the Frank Pate courts for months, though to what extent each sport was represented was in dispute, but there is also a clear desire for enthusiasts to separate the courts, which are different sizes and use different size nets.

The discussion took a controversial turn when discussion turned to Peters Park in the neighborhood in North Port St. Joe.

That complex also could be in the discussion, indicated several speakers as well as Buzzett, but the resistance of white players to play in the area.

Chester Davis said it underscored the city’s lack of highlighting North Port St. Joe facilities in discussions about recreational options in the city.

County/city workshop

The city proposed a 12 p.m. ET Dec. 19 workshop with the county at the city meeting room to discuss various issues including the Gulf Aire sewer.