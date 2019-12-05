Ina Garten once said "You can be miserable before you eat a cookie and you can be miserable after you eat a cookie, but you can't be miserable while you are eating a cookie."

I tend to agree with her, as long as the cookie you're eating is a really good cookie, full of flavor and made with love, and not some store-bought, preservative-laden, dusty old cookie. (Seriously, check the ingredient labels of the cookies you buy, even at some in-store bakeries. Do you even know how to pronounce some of those chemical names?)

This time of year, many people get the itch to start baking for people they love. Folks begin planning holiday cookie swaps, whether in their clubs, churches, or other groups, as soon as Thanksgiving is over! Cookie swaps or exchanges were new to me. I had never participated in until a few years ago when my friend Crystal organized one and invited me to participate.

Since I was a newbie, my friend explained to me that we would each bake ten dozen of the same cookie, bring it to the swap where all ten of us who participated would leave with ten dozen of a variety of cookies. Genius. (My sons had never been more excited for me to participate in any prior event, ever.)

I chose to make snickerdoodles for that first swap. It was a pretty safe choice; most people like cinnamon, there aren’t any nuts for anyone to be allergic to, and they’re quite simple to create.

So, I baked up a huge batch of what I like to call “Steph’s super cinnamon-y snickerdoodles." They smell fantastic when they’re baking! Don't you love the scent of cinnamon, not to mention the flavor? That’s why in my snickerdoodles recipe, I use more of it than most bakers do.

I also love how snickerdoodles stretch themselves out on the cookie sheet as they are baking, and how chewy they are when they cool. Before they cool, I sprinkle them with extra cinnamon-sugar mixture, so that when you bite into the cookie you get a little crunch along with the cookie’s chewiness. It was a good choice; everyone at my first cookie swap loved them!

Another cookie that is a holiday favorite of mine, and which is perfect for cookie swaps, is the cherry-chocolate chip cooke. I love the taste of a wonderful chocolate chip cookie with bits of dried cherries mixed into the batter for a nice, bright flavor contrast to the chocolate. They remind me of the boxes of cherry cordial candies my dad would buy each year at Christmastime!

The first time I made them, I had expected this cookie to spread out on the cookie sheets like a nice, large snickerdoodle, so that you'd be able to see each chip and each cherry chunk studding the top of the cookie. I could imagine how prettily they'd stack in bags that I'd give to my friends; nice, straight towers of pretty cookies.

I made the recipe, and couldn't wait for my big, round cherry chocolate chip cookies to come out of the oven! I opened the door, and......they were bumpy, thick nuggets, not at all what I'd been hoping for. However, I took them to the swap, and I had to admit, they tasted incredible. And the texture was wonderful…tender and chewy. I just hoped no one would complain when their cookies didn't look like the typical cookies that bakers produce at Christmas.

No one did.

The cookies were well-received by everyone! One friend said: "I thought, 'Oh, look a chocolate chip cookie; nice.’ Then I took a bite, and got this unexpected piece of chewy cherry, and I couldn't believe it! I love these!"

Well, I've teased you long enough. Let me share the recipes with you for my delicious, cinnamon-laced snickerdoodles and my decadent cherry-chocolate chip cookies. I hope they bring joy to your holiday season and perhaps inspire you to host your very own cookie swap!

Mama Steph’s Super Cinnamon-y Snickerdoodles

Ingredients

For the topping:

•4 tablespoons sugar

•2 teaspoons cinnamon

For the cookie dough:

•3 1/2 cups flour

•1 tablespoon baking powder

•2 teaspoons baking soda

•1/4 teaspoon salt

•1 teaspoon cinnamon

•1 cup butter

•2 cups sugar

•2 eggs

•1 tablespoon light corn syrup

•2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Method:

In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and cinnamon and set aside.

To make the cookie dough, stir together the dry ingredients. Set aside.

In a bowl with a paddle attachment, cream the butter. Add the sugar and continue to mix, then add the eggs, corn syrup, and vanilla, and mix thoroughly.

Add the dry ingredients and mix until blended. Chill dough 1 hour if it’s sticky or difficult to handle. (tip: I find the snickerdoodles are softer and spread less if I chill them.)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Use a medium cookie scoop to scoop dough, then roll them in the cinnamon sugar to coat. (alternatively, roll dough with your hands into balls about the size of a walnut.)

Place on an ungreased sheet pan 2 -1/2 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until cookies are puffed up and slightly cracked on top.

While still hot, sprinkle with fresh cinnamon sugar (not that which has had the raw dough rolled in it.)

Let cool on the sheet pan a few minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool. Makes 38 – 40 with medium cookie scoop.

Mama Steph's Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups + 2 tablespoons plain flour

1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 sticks of unsalted, melted butter (then cooled)

1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 teaspoons real vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup dried whole cherries (I cut the cherries in half, and sometimes use a bit more than a half cup.)

Mefthod:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. If you don't have nonstick cookie sheets, line them with parchment paper.

Mix dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Set aside.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over very low heat, and then set aside to cool in a bowl.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the melted (and cooled) butter and sugar together with a mixer on medium speed, for about two minutes. Beat in the egg, yolk and vanilla until smooth, for about three minutes. You want this mixture to look light in color and whipped.

Turn mixer to low speed, and add dry flour mixture to the butter mixture, about 1/2 cup at a time, until blended. Try to make this happen in about a minute's time so the dough doesn't get tough.

Mix in the chocolate chips and cherries for a few seconds, until you see they are distributed throughout the dough.

Using a cookie scoop, scoop dough onto cookie sheets. Bake for seven minutes, then turn the pan in the oven and bake for seven minutes more. Bottom edge should just barely be beginning to brown before removing from oven.

Allow to stand on cookie sheets for about ten minutes; then remove to wire racks to cool completely before packaging or storing.

Enjoy!

Stephanie Hill-Frazier is a writer, food blogger and regional television chef, whose on-air nickname is "Mama Steph." She grew up in Gulf County, on St. Joe Beach, a place she will forever call home.

She is married and has three sons who still enjoy baking cookies at Christmas. You can find more of her recipes at WhatSouthernFolksEat.com.