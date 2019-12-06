With every holiday season comes tasty meals, sweet desserts and goodies to graze on all day long. What if you could cut down on major calories without giving up the special treat of enjoying holiday meals with family and friends? It’s simpler than you might think.

Choose Water

Drinking water instead of sweet tea, soda, fruit juice or other sugary drinks can save hundreds of calories. A 12-ounce can of regular soda contains 140 to 200 calories. If you fill up a large 24-ounce cup, you’re pouring up to 400 calories. Imagine if you go back for a refill or drink many sugary drinks in one day. The calories you’re sipping can sneak up on you in a hurry. So this holiday season, enjoy family, friends and food. Make a simple change you can feel good about by drinking water.

Try Fruit-Infused Water

Make water more festive by serving fruit-infused water in a clear pitcher. Add large pieces of colorful fruit and herbs to water and serve chilled. Try this easy recipe:

Orange Cranberry Water

2 oranges, sliced

2 cups of fresh or frozen cranberries

2 cups of ice cubes

Directions

Simply place ingredients into a clear pitcher, fill with water, stir gently and chill for an hour before serving. Cheers!

Upcoming Extension Programs

• Etowah/Cherokee County Master Gardener Class: Begins on Jan. 28; contact the Extension Office for more details or an application.

• Enroll young people ages 9-18 in the 4-H program at www.alabama4h.com.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.