The Florida Department of Environmental Protection last week issued permits to drill seven oil wells in northern Gulf and southern Calhoun counties.

The agency had issued a notice of intent to issue the permit for the Gulf County drilling in early October and issued a notice of intent to issue permits for six drilling operations in Calhoun County later in the same month.

The permit for Gulf County was issued to Spooner Petroleum of Mississippi and allows the company to drill a directional well to a depth of up to 12,900 feet in unincorporated Gulf County within the Wetappo watershed.

The six Calhoun County permits went to Cholla Petroleum, a Dallas-based company which contracted for seismic testing that took place almost four years ago in Gulf and Calhoun counties.

In some cases, the permits Cholla wells would drill to nearly 15,000 feet.

According to the Gulf County permit for so-called well Bear Creek 34-4 (the land is owned by Bear Creek Timber), Spooner will build a 450 by 450 feet pad of “select fill, woven geosynthetic fabric and topped with limerock.”

A 130 by 30 feet driveway will provide access from the site to existing timber roads.

According to the permit, “All fluids produced (crude oil, formation water and wellbore cleanup fluid) during well drilling and testing will be hauled by contactor(s) to approved handling facilities.

“Associated natural gas will be flared on site.”

Water use will be permitted through the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

In its application, Spooner said it will create a buffer one mile in circumference around the drilling site.

“A 3-foot outer berm will surround the drill pad and is designed to contain any surface fluids and retard run-off into local water bodies.” the application detailed.

A secondary containment stormwater management system will contain runoff from the rig mat area, the permit application continued.

“This system will collect stormwater runoff and operation fluid volumes that could run off the drill rig during drilling operations (i.e. drilling mud, drill water, etc.); two sump pumps in the containment ditch which will direct the volumes into collection tanks.

“The storage capacity of the onsite retention system and perimeter berm is designed to mitigate risk of run-off during a 100- year storm event,” the application detailed.

A timeline for work to begin is not detailed in the permit, but the permit is good for one year.

The applications and permits followed the path embarked upon with seismic testing several years ago.

The theory for the testing was that a deep underground formation was connected to the Jay Field in Santa Rosa County/Escambia counties which has produced oil for decades.

Geologically the target is what is called the Smackover Formation within the Panama City Prospect, which sits beneath Gulf and Calhoun counties.

The Smackover Formation extends to the Jay Field, according to the permit applications.

On the ground, the area in which the wells will be drilled is roughly bounded by the Dead Lakes and the Apalachicola River.

Cholla has already drilled on exploratory well in the Calhoun County which proved unsuccessful.

The noticed intent to issue the permit was met with some public push-back.

The list of individuals and organizations which have submitted letters in opposition to one, two or all seven well applications extends into the 100s.

The agency’s responsibility for public notice ends with the notice of intention to issue the permit.