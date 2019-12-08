The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama says its impending move to a new building will enhance economic development efforts in the area.

Last week, Jim Page, the Chamber’s president and chief executive officer, announced plans to buy the Regions Bank building at 2222 Ninth St. in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The Chamber plans to move from its current offices in the River Bluff Office Park at 2201 Jack Warner Parkway.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is financially feasible because of the extraordinary generosity and civic-minded focus of the leadership at Regions Bank, which is offering the facility below market value as part of its broader support of the Chamber as well as workforce and community development,” Page said in an email. “They understand and share our vision of creating a ’center for workforce and community development’, utilizing the significant capacity this building has to bring like-minded partners together for unprecedented collaboration and synergy under one roof.”

Page added that during the transition Regions will remain a tenant in the Ninth Street building under a short-term lease with the chamber.

Regions will then build a branch on the east side of the Ninth Street building with offices for specialty bankers who serve local businesses, investment clients and others, he said.

Page said the seeds for the move began after the chamber’s benchmarking trip to Lexington, Kentucky, in 2018.

"There we saw multiple community partners co-habitating within the Commerce Lexington Inc. facility - which has been widely credited as the foundation for their nationally-recognized economic and community development efforts, due primarily to the fact that close collaboration can easily occur when partner entities are under one roof,“ Page said. ”Needless to say, many of us came back home from that trip with the thought: could we do something like that here?“

Page said the chamber plans to sell its Jack Warner Parkway office.