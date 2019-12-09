The Geminid meteor shower is an annual holiday gift heralded for its consistency. Florida has a special advantage in seeing the robust show.

Mythological twins invoked by sailors for favorable winds are the source spot for the year’s most reliable meteor shower, which peaks this week.

The Geminid meteor shower, named after the constellation highlighting siblings Castor and Pollux, can send 50 or more meteors per hour into Earth’s atmosphere with the best viewing late Friday into Early Saturday.

While a nearly full moon will blow out some of the meteors with its glaring light, the American Meteor Society said this is still a must-see shower.

South Florida has a special advantage over more northern climes where cold temperatures and cloudy skies may limit viewing time.

"If you bundle up and step outside over the next week, you’ll be able to enjoy one of the most active meteor showers of the year," said Vincent Perlerin, in a column for the AMS. "Instead of seeing 60 or more Geminids per hour, you may still be able to count roughly 20 per hour."

Only 10 to 20 nights per year offer such a display.

"And since most of the meteors you will see under such conditions will be bright, they will me more colorful and impressive than usual," Perlerin said.

While the Geminids appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini, they are actually the stream of an unusual celestial object called 3200 Phaethon. First discovered in 1983, 3200 Phaethon was long thought to be an asteroid but is now classified as an extinct comet. Before the discovery, no one knew the source of the Geminid shower, which has been recognized as an annual event since 1862.

A comet is a cauldron of gas, dust, ice and rock that has a glowing head and tail, while an asteroid is inactive, basically a large chunk of rock in space that doesn't shed debris. That's why 3200 Phaethon is a bit of a mystery and has been dubbed a "rock comet" by some scientists.

J. Kelly Beatty, senior editor for Sky and Telescope, said it’s the proximity to the sun that makes the rock comet shed.

Because its orbit takes it closer to the sun than Mercury, it gets heated to about 1,500 degrees.

"It appears when it undergoes this intense pulse of heating, its surface cracks and crumbles and particles get ejected off the surface because it’s so hot," Beatty said.

The reason for the consistency of the shower is that 3200 Phaethon has a small orbit making it and its debris trail less susceptible to the gravitational tug of other planets.

"Phaethon’s farthest distance from the sun is just beyond Mars, so essentially there aren’t any objects that can disturb this little stream," said Beatty.

EarthSky.org said best viewing will be at about 2 a.m. Saturday, but that some meteors could be seen during the pre-dawn hours of Friday and Sunday also.

The Geminids can be seen in all parts of the night sky, but radiate from a point near the bright star Castor in Gemini. Castor can be seen fairly low in the east-northeast around 9 p.m.

"Find a spot where the full moon and any other bright lights near you are blocked from your view," Beatty said. "Look wherever the sky looks darkest."

Florida skies may not cooperate with this year’s Geminids.

A cool front expected to reach the Panhandle on Wednesday and stall out north of Lake Okeechobee on Friday will bring cloudy skies and an increasing chance of rain.

A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for South Florida Friday night, increasing to 40 percent Saturday.

Cloudy skies and upwards of a 50 percent chance of rain are forecast for Jacksonville, Melbourne and Orlando.

The southwest coast of Florida has a chance of showers, but is also expected to be mostly cloudy Friday night into Saturday.

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the new Gannett Media network.