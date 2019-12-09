The 2020 update of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s ongoing Wheels of Soul Tour returns to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on June 28.

The 2020 update of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s ongoing Wheels of Soul Tour will return to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on June 28, according to a release from Birmingham-based booking agent Red Mountain Entertainment.

Red-hot Birmingham-born neo-soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones will also be featured, as well as singer-songwriter Gabe Dixon.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones played the Amp last March as part of the city’s Bicentennial Bash, playing the penultimate set before Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Before that, St. Paul played the Amp twice, opening for Hall and Oates in 2017, and for John Mayer in 2013. The group has also played numerous gigs elsewhere around town, at places such as Green Bar, the Bama Theatre and Druid City Music Hall,

The 2019 Wheels of Soul Tour brought the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-by Truckers and the Marcus King Band back in late June. Before that, they’d played the Amp in 2012 with blues legend B.B. King.

The Wheels of Soul 2020 show will be 6:30 p.m. June 28, with Dixon starting the night. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $35 and $20, plus fees and service charges. They will be available at the Amp box office, or through Ticketmaster.com.

For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.