The community has rallied behind the Salvation Army after thieves made off with at least four carloads of donated toys for needy children.

Someone broke into storage area where the toys were being kept late Thursday night, taking bicycles, big wheels and bagged gifts people had donated through the organization’s Angel Tree program.

One anonymous donor pitched in over the weekend, giving enough to replace many of the items, while donations and support continued to come in from individuals and companies like Mercedes Monday as word spread.

Anyone who still wishes to donate to the program can visit a Salvation Army bell ringer, and add a note directing their donation to Angel Tree.

And anyone with information about the theft of toys, or who encounters anyone selling what could be the stolen items can call CrimeStoppers at 752-STOP (7867) or Tuscaloosa Police 349-2121.