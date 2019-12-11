Four Florida widows find camaraderie through skydiving together.

The plane engine roared. Dressed in black jumpsuits, four women climbed through the open door into the belly of the Cessna aircraft.

That plane would ascend to 14,000 feet. In less than a half hour, those women would jump from it.

All of the women, their ages ranging from 61 to early 80s, are tied together by loss. Over the last twelve years, each of them have been widowed.

They rely on each other and a Lee County widow’s group for support.

And together they crossed tandem skydiving off their bucket lists Saturday afternoon at Skydive Spaceland in Clewiston, Fla.

Above the clouds, they would leave the plane and fall to the Earth at 120 miles per hour.

None of them showed fear.

“Bring it on,” Kitty Dandridge, 76, said.

Joined by loss

Gina Frazier, Jan Guilkey, Ann Dunlap and Dandridge have known each other for about a year.

All met through a widows' group. About 25 women in Lee County gather once a month in local restaurants or for potlucks at members’ homes, they said.

“We drink wine,” Dandridge, of Cape Coral, said.

The women in the group talk about their husbands and the impact of loss. They don’t allow tears, Frazier, 61, said.

“We do talk about it, but it’s all smiles,” said Guilkey, a former nurse, who is in her 80s.

Some of the women have been widows for more than a decade, while others experienced loss within the last few years.

Dandridge’s third husband died in 2007 after 12 years of marriage.

Dunlap’s husband, Terry, died in 2017. The Fort Myers couple were married for more than 20 years.

Guilkey’s second husband, Richard, died in 2018.

“He was really good. He really was,” the Fort Myers resident said. “We loved to go on cruises.”

Frazier’s husband also died that year.

“My husband did everything,” Frazier, of Cape Coral, said. “He lived life to the absolute max.”

Planning the jump

Skydiving made the bucket lists of all four women.

They decided to cross it off together — and to do it first.

“Everybody just says it’s wonderful,” Guilkey said. “The ones that have gone just say ‘You’ll love it.’”

“I’m pumped,” Dunlap, 74, said.

A few days ahead of the jump, Frazier said she was the most nervous of the four. She looked to Guilkey for support, she said.

“You are my inspiration,” Frazier said to Guilkey. “She just takes it all in stride.”

Guilkey said her husband might have joined her in the sky if he was still alive.

“If I wanted to do it, he would have done it,” she said.

'An awesome experience'

The women jumped in two groups with three friends from Southwest Florida.

Dunlap, Guilkey and Frazier jumped first. Dandridge followed from a second plane.

Multi-colored neon parachutes appeared from behind the clouds. They stood out against the bright blue sky.

As the women floated back to the earth, they saw farming fields and the Caloosahatchee River winding to Lake Okeechobee.

Dunlap said she saw areas she once traveled when sailing with her husband.

“I saw the lake and Moore Haven and the Caloosahatchee,” she said. “I remember being all through there.”

They spun and twirled as they approached the ground. A few of them let out cheers as they landed.

“Wasn’t that just awesome?” Dandridge said. “ I just can’t get over it. What an awesome experience.”

The ladies have more planned on their bucket list. Next is probably horseback riding, Frazier said.

They also want to rent a house in Spain.

As the adrenaline rush subsided, Guilkey said she would consider taking another 14,000-foot leap.

“Absolutely, I would do it again.”

This story originally published to naplesdailynews.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the new Gannett Media network.