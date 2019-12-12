The Bay Area Choral Society is preparing for their upcoming winter concerts, “Sing We Now of Christmas”. The Bay Area Choral society is supported by the Ilse Newell Fund for Performing Arts.

Since its inception the chorus has performed a broad selection of classical and contemporary choral concerts. The Chorus is comprised of Gulf and Franklin county talent, as well as singers that are winter visitors to our area. This year’s winter concert will be a selection of Sacred and Secular Christmas Choral pieces featuring over 30 singers and soloists. The choir opens with Sing We Now of Christmas- a traditional French Carol, Sweet Little Jesus Boy, In the Bleak Midwinter, Rise Up Shepherd, and Follow, and many more festive Christmas choral arrangements. The concert ends with The Hallelujah Chorus by Handel ‘s, with an invitation for the audience to join with the chorus.

The director of these selections will be Dana Langford. Dana, originally from Oneonta, Alabama graduated from Auburn University with a BS in Music Education and a Masters in Education where she was in Auburn University Singers and Student Conductor of the Concert Choir. Dana taught music, conducted show choirs and concert choirs in the LaGrange Public School System (Georgia). She and Her husband Steve are members of PSJ First United Methodist Church where she is a member of the church’s Chancel Choir. In 2017, Dana formed the PSJFUMC Young Singers, teaching young voices in grades 2-6. Dana especially enjoys conducting the Bay Area Choral Society.

The pianist for this performance is Janis Ramos, who took over the reins of accompanying the Bay Area Choral Society from Bedford Watkins in 2012. Originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Janis earned her BS degree in Music Education from the University of Florida, where she accompanied the Concert Choirs, Women’s Chorale, ensembles, and many soloists. After college, her career with the airlines still allowed her to continue pursuing music, as she set up her piano studio and played for one of the area's churches. Janis and her husband, Victor, moved to beautiful Indian Pass in 1998, where she still teaches piano and can be heard playing for many of the area’s churches. The collaboration between musicians has always been exciting for her, and she believes in creating music at the highest artistic level possible.

Lauren Mullinax, a concert cellist will also be featured in this concert. Lauren is a cellist, guitarist, singer, songwriter with a passion for telling emotional and powerful stories through her music. Her overall mission is to provide music to people who need healing as a therapeutic musician. Lauren’s music has been featured around the world and has been featured multiple times by the Classic FM which is a top radio station in the UK with over 3 million listeners. She even has a song that was featured in a NASA documentary. You can follow her music page on Facebook.

The BACS will present their two winter concerts, Friday, Dec. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Great Hall at the First United Methodist Church in Port Saint Joe, and on Sunday, Dec. 15 beginning at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. The cost to attend is $5 at the door. Make your plans now to hear these beautiful choral selections!