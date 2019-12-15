More than three months have passed since Wallace Wilder was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Gordo, and his family is growing impatient for answers.

Wallace’s neighbor at Grandview Gardens called 911 the afternoon of Aug. 28, saying she heard him breaking items inside the apartment. A short time later, Wilder was shot dead. Very little has been released about the investigation.

“It’s frustrating. I want to know what happened,” said Mariah Wilder, one of Wallace Wilder’s three daughters. “How did it lead from a wellness check to a killing?”

Sheriff Todd Hall said he couldn’t comment at the time because he was involved in the shooting. One of the few details the family has learned is that another law enforcement officer fired shots.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation assumed the investigation, releasing a statement that night that only confirmed Wallace’s age and identity. Officials didn’t answer follow-up questions, telling members of the media and the family to check back in 30 days. As of Sunday, 110 days have passed with no updates.

“All we know is that a call was made, the police showed up and he ended up dead,” said Renota Harris, Wilder’s niece. “We know just what the public knows, nothing more.

“We just want transparency,” she said. “Law enforcement has asked us to trust them. It’s kind of hard to trust someone that won’t give you answers. It’s hard to trust someone who won’t offer you transparency. In the beginning, we felt like we had no reason to not trust them. At this point, the trust has kind of gone out the window.”

The 62-year-old Wilder suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was known to law enforcement. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity for using a hammer to kill his landlord in 1987, with a judge noting he was “actively psychotic” at the time. He was held at Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility, where he was treated until his release less than a year later. He continued to receive mental health treatment, and was ordered to remain on medication.

In 1997, police responded to Wilder’s home in Tuscaloosa after neighbors reported he was yelling and chasing people from his driveway. He has had no other arrests on record since that 1997 incident.

It became a joke within the large and close-knit family to ask one another if they’d spoken to Wilder that day. He was known for calling everyone multiple times each day just to check in and say hello. They said he was stable and not recently shown any signs of violence. Hall did respond to his apartment once and take a gun that he turned over to Wilder’s brother, they said.

Mariah Wilder said her father called 911 that morning, but they don’t know the nature of the call. They don’t think it was related to the call the neighbor made that afternoon. They want to know what transpired between the time officers arrived and when the fatal shots were fired.

“Why did they enter his house in the first place?” asked his sister, Betty Harris. “The sheriff had come out and talked to him on several occasions before, but it never escalated to violence.”

They said they saw at least eight to 10 officers at the scene that day. They’ve been told one officer was wearing a body camera, but they haven’t been permitted to review the footage.

“Because we don’t know what happened, at this point we’re just going to assume it was foul play,” Mariah Wilder said. “We just don’t know anything so we don’t know to think otherwise.”

Family members said the apartment had been cleaned when they were allowed access the following day. Nothing showed signs that Wallace had been breaking anything or causing a disturbance, they said.

A spot near the kitchen where tile had been removed is where they believe he was standing when he was shot. The spot in the small apartment is in direct view from the front door. A bullet hole in a toaster is the only other indication that there had been a shooting, they said.

“We were expecting to see a completely ransacked-looking apartment, but that wasn’t the case,” said Renota Harris.

Family members said they don’t understand why the sheriff and the other officer they’ve been told was involved haven’t been placed on leave while the investigation is ongoing

“That is my biggest concern,” said Betty Harris. “How can you be involved in a fatal shooting, and the next day be back to your everyday duties?”

They thought they would finally get some answers Monday, after scheduling an appointment with staff at the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

“We drove to Montgomery for a meeting that didn’t last 15 minutes because they had no information for us,” Renota Harris said. “They said nothing but it’s an ongoing investigation and they could not give us any information at that particular time.”

The Attorney General’s Office does not disclose to media whether they’re investigating a case.

“Right now, we’re waiting to see if it will make it to a grand jury,” Mariah Wilder said. “I could better accept the wait if we were waiting on a grand jury to make a decision, but they haven’t even decided if they’ll send it to one.”

“I just feel like we deserve answers, period,” she said. “This is the type of stuff you see on TV all the time. You never think it would happen to somebody you love so much.”