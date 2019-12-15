Louisiana health officials are urging residents to get a flu shot as the state continues to record some of the nation's highest rates of the illness.

“This year’s flu season began in October, much sooner than expected. It’s only December now and we’re already close to matching the peak of last year’s flu season, which was one of the worst in years, and the end of flu season is months and months away,” said Dr. Frank Welch, immunization medical director for the state Office of Public Health. “Protect yourself and your loved ones as you gather for the holidays by getting your flu shot.”

Reports from clinicians throughout Louisiana suggest only 25% of healthy adults in the state have gotten a flu shot this year, he said.

For weeks, Louisiana has ranked among about half a dozen southeastern states with the nation's highest rate of flu, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And an area of southeast and south-central Louisiana that includes Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes has seen the highest rate within Louisiana, state figures show.

For the week ending Nov. 30, the latest on record, 10.6% of doctor visits across Louisiana were for flu or flu-like illnesses, the state Health Department reports. That compares to the state norm of 3.8%.

So far, six Louisiana residents have died of flu this season, including one child during the most recent week on record.

During the 2018-19 flu season, Louisiana recorded 15,000 to 16,000 hospitalizations and 1,550 deaths from influenza.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates that 2.6 million flu illnesses have been seen so far this season, resulting in 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths.

Last week, 3.2% of patient visits across the U.S. involved flu or flu-like illnesses compared to a national norm of 2.4% for this time of the season, the agency said.

The Louisiana Health Department issued these facts about the flu vaccine:

• A vaccine is the first and best way to reduce your chances of getting the flu and spreading it to others. The CDC and the state Health Department recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age who does not have a complicating condition, such as a prior allergic reaction to the flu shot.

• A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.

• The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.

• The flu vaccine cannot cause flu. The vaccines either contain inactivated virus, meaning the viruses are no longer infectious, or a particle designed to look like a flu virus to your immune system. While the nasal spray flu vaccine does contain a live virus, the viruses are changed so that they cannot give you the flu.

• Like any medical product, vaccines can cause side effects. Side effects of the flu vaccine are generally mild and go away on their own within a few days.

• The flu shot starts to offer partial protection immediately but takes about two weeks to offer full protection.

