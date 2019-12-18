Researchers at the University of Alabama are looking for volunteers to take part in a study about severe weather events.

Households that participate will be interviewed before, during and after severe weather events during the upcoming spring and fall severe weather seasons.

The tornado research being conducted across the Southeast is part of a broader study called Vortex SE 2019, and is meant to gain an in-depth understanding of the vulnerabilities communities face when taking action during severe weather events.

“There’s never been research on what actually happens in a home when they first become aware of pending weather,” said Laura Myers, director and senior research scientist of UA’s Center for Advanced Public Safety, who is leading the project. “We want to observe how they get their weather alerts, what they do when they get it, do they have a plan, when do they enact their plan, when do they think they are safe and so on.”

UA students trained by CAPS researchers will conduct the interviews and observe the volunteer households. The students will contact participants when severe weather is forecast.

If a 10-day outlook predicts severe weather, for example, the student would contact the participants to determine when they were made aware. The communication would continue as the forecast evolved, and the researchers would visit the household to observe during the hours leading up to the event.

“We hypothesize that people prepare more than we might think,” Myers said. “That’s why it’s important to watch it actually evolve in a real event.”

The study wants to capture differences in risk perception among people forecast to encounter severe weather and capture when weather alerts spur people to prepare, if at all, Myers said. Researchers will take note of each household for factors such as knowledge of how to prepare for severe weather, past experience with severe weather and the tools used to receive weather alerts.

The results will be reported to NOAA and Vortex-SE programs to share the data with weather professionals to improve distribution and communication of tornado warnings. Findings will also be published in academic journals and books.

Anyone who wants to volunteer to participate can contact Jake Reed, meteorologist and project manager for CAPS at 205-348-9074 or jacob.reed@ua.edu, or Myers at 205-348-5701 or drlauramyers@gmail.com