The Department of Defense is proud to expand commissary, exchange and morale, welfare and recreation retail eligibility to:

• Purple Heart recipients

• Former prisoners of war

• All veterans with service-connected disabilities

• Individuals approved and designated as the primary family caregivers of eligible veterans under the Department of Veterans Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

The DoD, VA and the Department of Homeland Security are collaborating to implement the Purple Heart and Disabled Veterans Equal Access Act of 2018 for those who will be eligible for this benefit on Jan. 1, 2020.

Facilities like these will be open to the newly eligible patrons starting Jan. 1, 2020:

• Commissaries*

• Military service exchanges

• Golf courses

• Bowling centers

• Recreational lodging

• RV campgrounds

• Movie theaters

• And more!

*DoD is required to charge a small fee to new users who are eligible solely under the Purple Heart and Disabled Veterans Equal Access Act of 2018, to cover any increase in costs to the U.S. Treasury for processing commercial credit and debit cards.