Recently I attended a performance of "The Nutcracker" ballet performed by the New Orleans Ballet at the Civic Center here in Houma.

The costumes were breathtaking, the staging fast and well-done with many jumps and lifts with interesting choreography and lighting.

I was instantly taken back to when my son, Michael, danced in many performances of "The Nutcracker" from the age of 7 until 22. His last performance was in 2004 in Baton Rouge with the ballet there when he danced the roles of the Mouse King and the Spanish Cavalier.

I helped him backstage with his costume changes and make-up. Watching the ballet again after so many years made me so sad those days watching Michael mature as a dancer are over. But at the same time I am so happy there were many parents in the audience watching their own children dancing up on the stage. I know the total joy of watching that child perform all the steps perfectly and the fulfillment watching my child give happiness to so many in the audience.

When Michael was 7, the first year he performed, he was also chosen to tour with the Indianapolis International Ballet Company, and I accompanied him as a chaperone for the child dancers. We went to South Dakota, Virginia and everywhere in-between.

After that first year, the dancing bug bit Michael hard, and he performed every year in many ballet companies, modern and jazz companies and Broadway musicals until he was 22. He also danced roles in "Cinderella," "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and other ballets. When he was 10, he was one of 12 boys chosen to perform a dancing role as a Munchkin and resident of Oz in the Broadway Musical "The Wizard of Oz," with Phyllis Diller starring as the Wicked Witch of the West. As he got older, he started dancing modern as well as classical ballet. He danced in the Impulse Dance Theatre, a modern dance company, while studying at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches.

I say all this not to brag, though I am certainly proud of my son's dancing career, but to let my readers know that I do have a little bit of a dance background and can judge a good ballet when I see one.

This is the first time since moving here in 1995 that I can remember a dance company of this caliber coming to Houma to perform, and to me this is a huge step for this area. I know there are many boys and girls in this area with aspirations of becoming a dancer, and this is just the sort of thing those children need to see.

Kudos the the New Orleans Ballet for bringing some beauty and culture to our little neck of the bayou and please don't stop there. If the sold out Civic Center was any indication our area will look forward to supporting these dancers in any ballet they want to bring us. Come back any time.

-- Donna Knight is a freelance writer and artist in Houma. Email her at donnabknight@yahoo.com.