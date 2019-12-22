One man was killed, and another wounded, following a Sunday evening shooting in Apalachicola,.

The suspect, 34-year-old Michael C. Baucham,, Jr. of 122 Avenue M, was arrested about an hour later.

Apalachicola Chief Bobby Varnes confirmed Keenan Ivory Turrell, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, at 303 23rd Street. The shooting took place sometime before 9:03 p.m. when a call came into the sheriff’s office.

Turrell’s grandfather, Albert "Sonny" Turrell, who resides at the home with wife Bobbie, sustained wounds in the shooting, and was transported by Weems’ ambulance to Bay Medical Center in Panama City, where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries, Varnes said,

Baucham was arrested without incident sometime before 10:18 p.m., by several officers and deputies, including Varnes, Sheriff A.J. Smith, FCSO Lt. James Hamm and Apalachicola Lt. Timmy Davis.

The arrest took place after law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, which led to Baucham’s arrest. The alleged shooter fled on foot, and was later seen driving a 2014 black Mazda near the area.

Neighbors said they heard several shots fired. Smith confirmed there had been multiple shots, and said they were all from Baucham’s 40-cal. Glock handgun, with no other gunfire reported.

This was a joint investigation by Apalachicola Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FDLE is assisting with the crime scene.

After his arrest by Apalachicola police,, and transport to the county jail to be held without bond, Baucham was charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in public.

Smith said a motive remains unclear, as Baucham has not been cooperative with law enforcement and has enlisted the help of an attorney.