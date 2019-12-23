“We have teacher shortages, but we’ve worked to level the classes out for the teachers this year. We’re still working on hiring more teachers and we’re hiring teachers that may have a bachelor's degree in something else, but they want to be teachers.”

PANAMA CITY — Bay District Schools had an unusual start to the 2019 school year compared to most years.

When the 2019-20 school year started, the school population was down 12.3% compared to how many students were enrolled last year before Hurricane Michael. As of Dec. 6,, there was a slight improvement, with the population increasing 1.69%.

Since Hurricane Michael, one of the adjustments last year teachers had to take was the class sizes. Some schools have shut down because of the storm, but the district has made improvements this year.

“We have teacher shortages, but we’ve worked to level the classes out for the teachers this year,” said Denise Kelly, Assistant Superintendent. “We’re still working on hiring more teachers and we’re hiring teachers that may have a Bachelor's degree in something else, but they want to be teachers.”

One of the biggest issues this school year has been students being Baker Acted. The Baker Act is a Florida law that provides emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of mental illness and or those who are unable to determine the needs for their own treatment.

Mental health for students dealing with post-hurricane issues has been at the forefront since the start of the school year.

On Oct. 29, Superintendent Bill Husfelt tweeted his frustration about the Baker Act situation. The district Baker Acted their 97th child that day since August.

Kelly provided an update on the Baker Act issue since then.

“As of today (Dec. 19,) we have a total of 156 students Baker Acted since the start of the school year,” Kelly said. “One hundred and five of them have been completed by law enforcement and most of them happen off-campus.”

Most of the students age range that have been Baker Acted are 12 and 13 years old. It is still a problem for all age groups and BDS are looking at avenues to improve it.

Back in August, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis announced the implementation of telehealth kiosks in Bay County Schools to help students with mental health issues. The kiosks are in place and have been used, but it’ll take more time before students and parents are fully used to them, officials say.

“We are still trying to get the kiosks off the ground and talking to parents about them,” Kelly said. “It’s a new way of doing therapy, but we’re hoping it’ll help going forward.”