MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noah Broadway has three kidneys.

The Memphis teenager has the two kidneys he was born with, which don't work well. He also has a third one, healthy, that was transplanted into his body in an operation that could have killed him.

The operation could have killed his mother, too, because that third kidney once belonged to her.

The two of them went into surgery on the same day, May 1 of this year. Noah Broadway remembers how the drugs began kicking in for his mother before she was wheeled into the operating room.

"She did think that she was on stage performing a show, though. She was saying stuff like 'five minutes 'til...'"

His mother recalls another relative who would later tell her that she said, "Is everybody backstage?"

"Because I'm a theater director," she explained. "I direct plays."

"It was hilarious," her son said.

The comments about theater and the arts are appropriate because this is a family of artists. The mother in this story, Gia Broadway, teaches music and directs theater at St. George's Independent School. Her husband, Danny Broadway, is a visual artist who teaches there as well. And Noah has followed his parents into the arts, participating in visual arts and ballet.

Noah is 16 now and compared to his condition years earlier, remarkably healthy. The journey that got them to this point is one of resilience and faith, and also of a mother's willingness to go through extreme hardship for her son.

Gia Broadway is the mother of three boys. She says she noticed early on that her second boy had health problems.

He cried constantly unless someone was holding him. When he tried to crawl, he couldn't raise himself up on his hands and knees. Her husband noticed he seemed to have trouble urinating.

This culminated in a frightening emergency when Noah was eight months old. At Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, he was diagnosed with acute kidney failure.

The underlying cause was a condition called posterior urethral valves. An unusual membrane was blocking the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body. The blockage makes it difficult for the child to expel urine and can cause urine to back up into the bladder, ureters and kidneys, leading to damage, according to a fact sheet posted by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The condition only affects boys and occurs in roughly one in every 8,000 births, the hospital says.

The baby was admitted to the intensive care unit. His mother recalled, "I went in my prayer closet — and this was the bathroom in the ER — and I prayed like I've never prayed before."

She said she had to accept that God could say "yes" and let her baby live, or he could say no. "And he said yes. Everybody does not leave the hospital with their baby."

After several days, he recovered enough to go home. "So the day that we got to leave with him was the day I knew that God was real," his mother said. "So when I've been really afraid, I have that to look back to. That moment in my life to kind of get me through."

She remembered that doctors told her early on that Noah would require a kidney transplant in a few years.

Noah went through several medical interventions in childhood to repair the damage from his condition, including multiple surgeries, his mother said. The kidney condition also affected his growth. Today, he's 5-foot-3.

As Noah grew up, he won prizes as a visual artist and also started classes at Collage Dance Collective, an African-American owned ballet studio where his mother was a student.

Noah recalled his first ballet dance class at age 12. The teacher, Kevin Thomas, was calling out instructions in French.

"I didn't understand at all," Noah said. "And he had to take a little bit more time with me and then show me the movement, and then I would do it wrong, so he would re-show it."

"It was very awkward. I was very uncomfortable and I just felt weird."

In time, he rose to the most advanced class and performed on stage. Those stage performances were far different than taking a ballet class, he said.

"So in class sometimes, it's really difficult because the teachers are yelling at you, or they're moving your arms and legs in different positions and pushing you to be more flexible or stronger, or to not give up," he said.

"But when you're on stage and you're listening to the music, you're just soaking in all the emotions and just going with the movements. And it's amazing."

His health was declining, though. In dance class, he sometimes felt headaches, nausea, or he felt lightheaded.

His kidneys were failing. The time for the long-awaited kidney transplant would soon arrive.

A series of medical exams showed that Gia Broadway could act as a kidney donor, due both to her own physical fitness as well as similarity to her son. In general, a living donor must have the same blood and tissue types as the recipient, according to a fact sheet from the Mayo Clinic.

She says the day she was cleared as a donor was the best day of her life.

This spring, a big group of family members converged on Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. The surgery took place there because the family wanted to stay under the care of kidney specialist Dr. Deborah Jones, who had treated Noah in Memphis and later moved to Nashville.

The doctors left Noah's two kidneys in place and implanted the third from his mother. Leaving the old kidneys in place is common procedure unless they are causing complications, according to a fact sheet from the Mayo Clinic.

Noah remembers that soon after the surgery the medical staff wanted him to get out of bed, and he didn't want to do it.

In the weeks that followed, he slowly improved. He had qualified for a summer program at the School of American Ballet in New York, but was too sick to go.

His mother was going through her own grueling recovery. "I'm a strong person. I was a dancer. I'm in good shape. I didn't understand why they sent me through so much hell to be approved until I did the surgery. It was at that point that I realized they make you go through all that because it will kill you. And there were a couple of times I thought I'm not gonna to make it."

She recalled extreme fatigue and shuffling around like an old woman. Still, she too regained her strength.

Noah's new daily regime includes drinking large amounts of water.

In the summer, he went back to Collage Dance Studio for an intensive summer session. "I remembered one day I thought I wasn't going to be able to finish the class," he said.

He called his mother and asked her to come get him.

"Then she assured me that I could, and so I went back and just focused on what I had to do and get it done."

He recalled the moment when he felt like he was finally back — it was the last day of the summer intensive course, and he was practicing for a performance. "I realized that I could do it, and that's when I felt like I was strong as I needed to be."

"And so then later that day while I was performing, and I heard everybody cheering for me, I was just really happy with myself for doing it."

His current kidney is expected to last a maximum of 20 years, his mother said, and he will eventually need another transplant.

In the meantime, his future is wide open.

Noah missed some school during his surgery and recovery, but with his health much better, he's back at tenth grade at Crosstown High School, the charter school inside the huge Sears building that was remodeled into a "vertical village."

He's practicing ballet six days a week.

His mother said Noah sometimes wants to do other things, like go hang out with his friends. "Which is fine, but at his age if you going to be a dancer, you really need to focus. You need to really hone in on your opportunities and chances."

As his mother sees it, ballet is an activity that could pay his way through college.

His instructor, Kevin Thomas, says Noah has an unusual level of talent. Some 90 percent of students must train and shape their bodies for ballet, he says, but Noah falls into the other 10 percent born with a gifted body. If he works hard, he could perform with a professional ballet company or do collegiate dance.

Noah said he's thinking about staying in the dance world but not sure what he wants to do later in life.

"There are a lot of things that I haven't had a lot of time to try out, or I've tried out and had to put behind me to focus on other things."

He does have interests other than dance. "I don't really do them anymore but I used to be on the swim team. I used to want to play soccer. I used to sing. I used to act in plays. Visual art. I used to want to be a veterinarian."

He's aware that none of this was guaranteed — and that his mother's kidney helped him have a future at all.

"I mean, if it wasn't for her, there's a possibility that I wouldn't be alive right now," Noah said.