First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe is sponsoring Upward Basketball and Cheerleading this winter at the Port St. Elementary School gym.

Upward Sports is focused on the discovery of Jesus through sports. The ministry touches children and hundreds of people, in and out of the church,

Volunteers are needed for head and assistant basketball coaches, cheer coaches, referees, concession stand coordinator, concession stand volunteers, scorekeepers, devotion leaders, set-up and clean-up volunteers and door keepers.

If interested contact Jae Glass or Bobby Alexander via the church.

Practices begin Jan. 6 or 7, and are held on a Monday or Tuesday.

Tip-off is 10 a.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 11 and games are on Thursdays and Fridays during January and February. (Jan. 16-17, 23-24, 30-31 and Feb. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28).

The season concludes on Feb. 29 with a grades 5-6 tournament in the morning and an awards ceremony, time to be determined.