SHALIMAR — A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured Sunday after being hit by a vehicle.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Sunset Drive near its intersection with Hillcrest Drive.

At about 12:30 a.m., Abigail Ritchie, an 18-year-old Shalimar resident, was driving west on Sunset Drive toward James Tilburg, a 61-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident, who was riding a bicycle in the same direction without a helmet, lights or reflective gear.

The release said that due to poor lighting, Ritchie was unable to see Tilburg and collided with him.

Tilburg, who was seriously injured in the crash, was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Ritchie was uninjured.