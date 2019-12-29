Anyone with information about the incident, or who knows the whereabouts of the teen, should call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

NICEVILLE — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a Panama City man Saturday afternoon.

According to an OCSO press release, the incident occurred east of Niceville. Richard Grice, 16, of 1489 Cat Mar Road has an active warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Kelsey Siler.

The release said that Siler is undergoing treatment for two gunshot wounds he suffered while a passenger in a car parked outside Grice’s address around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Lawmen are looking for a teenager who may have information about a shooting that took place close to Niceville on Saturday afternoon.

According to a OCSO press release, 16-year-old Richard Grice, of 1489 Car Mar Road, has an active warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Kelsey Siler.

Siler, who was transferred to a local hospital, is being treated for two gunshot wounds he suffered while a passenger in a car parked outside Grice’s address. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

An ongoing investigation is still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who knows the whereabouts of Grice, should call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

They can also visit EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips mobile app.