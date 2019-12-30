CHIPLEY - A 67-year-old Holmes County man has been arrested on sexual molestation charges following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Offices

Howard Monroe Hightower was arrested Friday afternoon after WCSO investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.

During the investigations, Hightower admitted to the allegations of sexual abuse during an interview with WCSO investigators. He is now facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 16 years of age.

Hightower was booked into the Washington County Jail.