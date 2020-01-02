Hurricane Michael tossed a boulder in the path of a committee appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to plan and executive an “Honor Walk” at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill. But, by the end of the year, the base of soil was down along the bluff at the park, the BOCC awarded the concrete for the bulk of the concrete work and also approved ordering the monuments to each of the branches of the military. The flags, poles 70- and 50-feet high and already in hand, within the center pentagon should be flying early next year, creating a striking visage for visitors arriving in the county from the west.