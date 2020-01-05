As the new year begins to take hold, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is renewing his commitment to cracking down on crime.

The mayor highlights $1.2 million set aside in the fiscal 2020 budget for police and public safety related matters, such as new police officers and investigative tools.

But these investments are being offset by failing state criminal justice and mental health systems that are contributing to a revolving door for prisoners statewide, he said.

“After years of significant crime reduction, Tuscaloosa has started to see a spike in crime over the past few months. This problem is not unique to our area,” Maddox said. “Nevertheless, the city has an obligation to do whatever it can to combat these problems, and we take this obligation very seriously."

This was the topic of December’s “Mayor’s Minute,” a regular update on matters of the city as provided by Maddox on social media and the city’s website, tuscaloosa.com.

In it, he points to the hiring of six new police officers, upgraded body cameras and updated technology.

Specifically, the fiscal 2020 budget as proposed by Maddox included $205,405 for new officers, $205,000 for 200 new body cameras and 62 tasers and $180,000 for the purchase of a the necessary equipment to tie into the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN), which ties into a national database to record and compare gun-related evidence to find and capture criminals who may be acting in multiple parts of the region, state or nation.

“The NIBIN provides advanced forensics to connect spent shell casings to a specific gun used to commit a crime,” Maddox said. “This evidence connects crime scenes in a way that can help identify potential suspects.”

On Dec. 17, the City Council authorized a $185,040 joint funding agreement with the University of Alabama for the storage and usage of the NIBIN system. In an agreement with UA, the city of Northport, the Tuscaloosa County Commission and others, the city of Tuscaloosa is funding the purchase of the NIBIN system while the university and other agencies fund its annual operation fees.

This will allow all law enforcement agencies in Tuscaloosa County to benefit from its potential to solve gun-related crimes.

Additional resources and efforts are going toward the implementation of the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Cyber Intelligence Unit, which the mayor said will team up with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of the NIBIN system.

“The goal of the Cyber Intelligence Unit is to leverage technology to increase the efficacy, impact, and reach of current police efforts,” Maddox said. “Through state-of-the-art camera networks, advanced digital technology, and trained analysts, we will be better equipped than ever before to disrupt criminal activity.”

But beyond plans and potential, the mayor referenced existing efforts that are having, as he said, real results.

In cooperation with federal, state and nearby local law enforcement agencies, TPD is part of a recently-formed repeat offender unit that has been focusing on habitual offenders with a history of violent crimes.

In November, this team made 40 arrests and levied 140 total charges against repeat offenders.

Of those 140 charges, 57 were outstanding felony warrants, 39 were new felony charges, 28 were misdemeanor arrests, 16 were failure-to-appear violations.

Along the way, six firearms were recovered, Maddox said.

“I consider public safety to be the foremost responsibility of city government,” the mayor said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to disrupt those who seek to cause harm and destruction in our community.

“With resolve, innovation, and collaboration, we can keep Tuscaloosa’s neighborhoods safe and vibrant.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.