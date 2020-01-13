50 years ago this week

• A delegation of parents and teachers met with the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education to voice opposition to the possible abolishment of Druid High School. The possibility of Druid’s becoming a 10-grade school only had been proposed by Department of Health, Education and Welfare advisors as one possible solution to abolishing what it called a “dual school system” in Tuscaloosa.

• A group of black parents pushed their requests for black representation on the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education at a meeting of the City Commission. Joe Mallisham, head of the Community Relations Advisory Board was spokesman for the group and said one-third of the members of the school board should be black, since one-third of the population of Tuscaloosa was black.

• Plans were under way to establish private schools in Demopolis and at a site midway between York and Livingston to be known as Demopolis Academy Inc. and the Sumter School Foundation.

• The Student Government Association at Tuscaloosa High School passed a rule that girls may wear pantsuits to school. Thomas Ingram, principal, informed the student body that he was sure good taste would be maintained with the passing of the dress rule.

• The city of Tuscaloosa would attempt to make land around Lake Tuscaloosa (North River Reservoir) contiguous to the city and thereby eligible for annexation, according to Mayor Snow Hinton.

• Richard Williamson, former Crimson Tide player and assistant coach, rejoined Paul Bryant’s Alabama staff after two years as an aide to Arkansas’ Frank Broyles.

• Negotiations which could have led to the Stafford Motor Hotel becoming a Ramada Inn began.

• With the announcement of its 1970 football schedule, the Crimson Tide would play a record three Southeastern Conference games in Denny Stadium, playing Florida, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State on campus.

• Construction was to start within 60 days on the greatest single industrial expansion program in Tuscaloosa County’s history, a multimillion-dollar addition to the B.F. Goodrich plant located on the Eutaw Highway, meaning the creation of 400 new jobs.

25 years ago this week

• Judge John England was sworn in as a Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court judge by Alabama Supreme Court Justice Oscar Adams in the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse. England was the first black elected to a countywide office here.

• Bomb threats were made on the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa. A pro-life group, the local chapter of National Right to Life, spokesman said the group does not condone the threat and that it was not helping the anti-abortion movement.

• The Rev. John Nettles, state president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, spoke at First African Baptist Church during Unity Day activities to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

• Freshman Sen. Charles Steele Jr. of Tuscaloosa was named to eight Senate committees, including the powerful Judiciary and Finance and Taxation-General Fund committees, while freshman Sen. Phil Poole of Moundville was named to four, including the F & T-Education Fund committee.

• New family court Judge Herschel T. Hamner Jr. was administered the oath of office and warned that he would have “no tolerance for violence or weapons: and would follow strict enforcement of juvenile laws, with “emphasis on parental accountability and parental responsibility.”

• Freddie Kitchens traded in his baseball glove for a football helmet. The redshirt sophomore quarterback for the University of Alabama suffered an injury while pitching for the Crimson Tide baseball team the previous year and was forced to sit out for the 1994 season. Kitchens decided to focus on football.

10 years ago this week

• Thieves swiped a statue of Jesus from the front of the Catholic Social Services office on 37th Street East. Sister Carol Gray said she believed it was taken by someone who wanted to sell it for scrap, thinking the statue was made of bronze, but the three-foot statue was made of fiberglass.

• There would be no parade to celebrate the University of Alabama football team’s national championship, but a celebration would be held inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with the Million Dollar Band performing and coach Nick Saban scheduled to speak.

• University of Alabama inside linebackers coach James Willis was expected to accept an offer to become the new defensive coordinator at Texas Tech.

• University of Alabama trustees approved sale terms for the Bryce Hospital campus. They agreed to buy nearly all of the Bryce Hospital campus for $72 million and voted to spend another $10 million on environmental cleanup and historic preservation on the property.

• Sandra Baker retired as administrative assistant in the Tuscaloosa County Public Defenders office; she had held the job since its creation in 1972.

• A time capsule from the 1950s was discovered when the Southside Baptist Church was demolished. The capsule contained mostly church related memorabilia had been incorporated near the cornerstone.

Five Years ago this week

• Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Bobby Miller was elected chairman of the Alabama Historic Ironworks Commission, which oversees Tannehill Ironworks and Brierfield Ironworks historical state parks. Miller replaced Alabama Secretary of State Jim Bennett, who had been chairman for two years.

• Walker Elementary School fifth-grade science teacher Krystle Bryant received the Milken Educator Award.

• The founder and owner of the Locker Room, a clothier on the Strip for half a century, planned to relocate the business after the end of the next football season. Alex Gatewood, who opened the store in 1964, said he was being forced to move by CVS, which was buying the property that houses his store.

• The University of Alabama inside linebackers coach Kevin Steele accepted SEC Western Division rival LSU’s offer to take over the Tigers’ defense as the defensive coordinator. Outside linebackers coach Lance Thompson was heading for Auburn to join the Tigers’ defensive coaching staff.

• The University of Alabama system formed a 24-member search committee to find a replacement for UA President Judy Bonner, who planned to step down from the post in the fall.

• Deontay Wilder, Tuscaloosa’s “Bronze Bomber,” became the first American to win the WBC heavyweight boxing title.

One year ago this week

• Violent crime was up in 2018. While murders decreased from 10 to 7, felony assaults jumped from 66 in 2017 to 94 in 2018. Attempted murders rose from 22 to 26 and shooting into a home or vehicle increased from 65 to 72.

• The West Alabama Quilters honored Hallie O’Kelley, one of its most renowned members, at the unveiling of a representation of her 1996 quilt “October Glory” in Government Plaza.

• The Hillcrest High School marching band would perform during Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s inauguration ceremony.

• Alabama redshirt junior safety Deionte Thompson was leaving for the NFL along with junior linebacker Mack Wilson.

• Calvary Baptist Church planned to build a $6 million parking deck on its 12th Avenue campus across from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

• Central High School’s Javonta Leatherwood was named the Class 5A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Pickens County junior Jah-Marien Lathan was named the Class 1A Lineman of the Year by the association.

• Alabama junior quarterback Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma. He left Tuscaloosa with a national championship ring and two SEC championships.

• Bowlero, a new high-tech bowling alley, was on target for opening in the spring.

• University of Alabama defensive coordinator was named defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

• Lance Tucker resigned as Fayette County High School’s head football coach after eight years, but would remain at the school as physical education teacher.

• Hunt Refining Co. raised more than $500,000 for the United Way of West Alabama’s 2018 campaign, setting a record with the highest amount ever raised in a single West Alabama campaign.

• Alabama had reportedly hired Kyle Flood as the offensive line coach.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.