Houma musician Jarlin Pink has become the hip-hop voice of New Orleans Saints fans with his viral sensation, "Yes Indeed (Saints Mix)."

Pink, performing under the stage name of IATM, or I Am The Music, released the song and video on YouTube on Nov. 28, and in that short time it has become so popular that the Saints invited him to perform the song at halftime of their playoff game Jan. 5 in the Superdome.

The halftime rendition of "Yes Indeed (Saints Mix)" was only the third time he performed it himself, he said. The first time was to make the video and the second was for WWL-TV in New Orleans.

That televised rendition was what caught the eye of the Saints' front office.

The song touches on the highs and lows of being a Saints fan, and while the game itself -- a 26-20 loss in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings -- sadly provided another of the lows, Pink said his halftime experience was exhilarating.

"It was awesome, man, you could feel the energy in the building," Pink said. "Even outside with all the fan activities, there was a lot of movement. There was a lot of tailgating, camera crews, it was just an awesome experience."

Pink is accompanied on the video, and at the live performance, by the New Orleans Brass-A-Holics.

"I just released the song three months ago, and to see it reach the apex of where it could have gone in that short of a time is mind-blowing for me," Pink said.

Pink said he was inspired to write the song by his uncle, Larry Charles, who died before he could see the song become such a viral sensation.

Pink grew up in Dularge and was a teacher for a time at Oaklawn Middle School in Houma before pursuing music as a full-time career.

"I write, I produce, I sing and I consult other artists," Pink said. "I am fully immersed in the music business now. I have about nine different projects coming out this year, songs I've written and some I'm performing myself. Primarily, I'm producing and enabling other talent."

His appearance in front of nearly 75,000 fans provided a supercharged jump-start to his endeavors.

"For that song to go from my mind to the Superdome is kind of amazing for me," Pink said.

The song, "Yes Indeed (Saints Mix)" is available for purchase on amazon.com and is available for streaming on Spotify.

