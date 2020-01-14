PANAMA CITY — A Hurricane Michael graduation video for Gulf Coast State College landed Kerigan Marketing Associates a Best in Show winner in the latest Association of Florida Colleges Awards of Excellence Communications and Marketing Competition.

KMA was also recognized with third place awards in TV, radio and website production at the AFC’s 70th annual meeting in Palm Harbor late last year.

(See full list of winners and awards to Gulf Coast State College)

The event is held to recognize presentations for the Florida College System, where 25 schools submitted work.

"We’ve developed a specialty in education marketing over the past few years based on the enrollment growth we’ve delivered for our clients - that will always be our primary focus," said owner, Dana Kerigan, whose clients include FSU and Pensacola State College. "But it’s also nice to see how our creative is viewed by independent judges and stacks up against other colleges."