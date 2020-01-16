Among the top definitions of encore is “a second achievement especially that surpasses the first.”

That seems apropos to Education Encore, which serves to provide adult continuing education courses that emphasize less the achievement of grades or high marks as having just a bit of plain fun.

After all, the mission statement of Education Encore is, “No tests. No grades. No stress. Just fun.”

Education Encore returns to Gulf Coast State College’s Gulf/Franklin campus later this month.

“Whether you want to learn a new skill, aim to improve your quality of life or explore a new hobby, this is the place,” according to a GCSC press release.

Over six consecutive Wednesdays, Jan. 29 through March 4, classes will be held on subjects ranging from local history to bead weaving to playing the ukulele.

Education Encore is offered as part of the college’s Continuing Education program.

There are classes in creating container gardens, local and presidential history, playing the ukulele and Tai Chi, and in addition to some new instructors, veteran favorites (cough, Kesley Colbert, cough) are back as well.

The complete roster of classes:

Period 1 (9-10 a.m.): Container Gardening taught by Jeanne Schlichting; Presidents You May Not Know with instructor Kesley Colbert; Wire Wrapping Basics taught by Mary Baird; and My Neighbor’s Faith taught by Carol Wood.

Period 2 (10:15 until 11:15 a.m.): Discover the History of Gulf County with instructor Kesley Colbert; Discover Unique Bead Weaving Techniques with instructor Mary Baird; Ukulele: Strumming, Picking and More with instructor Brooks Jones.

Period 3 (11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.): Preserving Your Legacy: Write Your Own Story with instructor Dawn Radford; Tai Chi: Mindfulness in Motion with instructor Brooks Jones.

The cost for three classes, one per period, is $80.

For more information visit gulfcoast.edu/GulfFranklin or call 227-9670.