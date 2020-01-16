Nothing short of a near-perfect storm of misfortune was going to derail Nicholls from winning its fifth straight game Wednesday night.

A 79 percent career free throw shooter, Kevin Johnson had made 20 consecutive shots from the charity stripe as he stepped to the line with six seconds to play and Nicholls holding a two-point lead over Northwestern State at home.

If he makes one more, the best the Demons can do is tie the game with a last-second Hail Mary. If he makes both then the final few seconds are little more than a formality. And even if he does miss both, Northwestern State still has to get the rebound, go down the court and make a 3-point shot without committing its 29th turnover of the game in a matter of seconds.

Suddenly it began to rain inside Stopher Gym.

Johnson did miss both free throws, Northwestern State did get the rebound, it did take it down the court, it did avoid almost turning the ball over, it did get it into the hands of Chudier Biles who did hit a 3-point shot as time expired to lift Northwestern State to a 73-72 win.

“That’s a tough one being that we fought back,” Johnson said. “It slipped away from us in the last second. It’s a tough one for us. We’ll get back to practice tomorrow and we’ll try to fix it.”

The winning shot erased what might have otherwise been a disappointing night for Biles. Prior to the finale, the Demons forward was 3-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-5 from deep. Throw that in with his eight turnovers and he was not having a crisp night.

But he wasn’t thinking about all of that when the ball, and the game with it, fell into his hands.

“I was just thinking the clock was winding down, 2-3 seconds left, I’ll just shoot it up there and hopefully it goes in,” Biles said.

The fact of the matter is that it was a small miracle Nicholls (11-7, 5-2 SLC) was in a position to win at all. As coach Austin Claunch pointed out after the game, it was far from the Colonels’ best performance going back to the opening tipoff.

Following a recent pattern of slow starts, Nicholls found itself down to its in-state rival by double digits early in the first half. By the midway point it was down by 16 points.

It wasn’t until about three minutes left to play before halftime that Nicholls finally started to put some runs together, cutting the deficit to just five points going into the locker room. Combine that with a blazing start in the second half and Nicholls managed to take its first lead of the game behind a 22-4 run spanning both halves.

But Northwestern State did not go down quietly, making several runs of its own. At one point, at about midway through the second half, the Demons regained a double-digit lead with their own 11-0 run.

The Colonels fought back once again, though, and most of the second half was spent in a back-and-forth contest that saw 20 total lead changes between both sides until Nicholls found itself up 72-70 with six seconds to play.

From there, bad luck took over.

“Couple times, mostly late in the game, we gave them a lot of second chances. They capitalized,” Claunch said. “We made some big time plays down the stretch to get the lead back, didn’t finish at the end, you’ve got to make free throws and then obviously you’ve got to get a big stop. Six seconds left, you have to get a big stop and giving up a three is the last thing you can do.”

More than missed free throws and a missed defensive assignment led to the Colonels’ demise, though.

Northwestern State commanded the boards Wednesday night to the tune of a 55-27 advantage, including 17 offensive rebounds. At one crucial moment in the game, NSU evened the score, 68-68, with a layup on its fifth try at the basket in a single possession.

If it hadn’t been for some stellar 3-point shooting out of players like Dexter McClanahan and strong inside play by Warith Alatishe, the initial comeback effort would have fallen well short of making the game competitive at all. McClanahan finished with 14 points — all of which came in the second half — while Alatishe had a team-high 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a block.

Johnson chipped in 10 points and seven steals as he organized the offense.

None of it would be enough in the end.

“We didn’t play well the whole game,” Claunch said. “We played OK. You have to give them a lot of credit, the way they out rebounded us and made it tough on us early on. Ultimately it’s hard to come back and sustain it.

“We’ve been in this position at home before for some reason and it’s going to come back and bite you if you keep letting it happen.”