Elevate Tuscaloosa plan advisers got their first glimpse Wednesday of an overhauled Snow Hinton Park.

The public will get a chance to offer input in the coming weeks, and the Elevate Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Subcommittee has opted to wait until then before making any final recommendations.

Details on a public involvement meeting will be given at a later date, but Steve Provost, vice president of Barge Design Solutions of Atlanta, said the space in the nearly 40-acre park lends itself to several options.

“This is a starting point for understanding how we can put program elements on the site,” Provost said.

Provost and Barge Design Solutions were hired in October by the Tuscaloosa City Council for $60,450 to complete a master plan for a renovated Snow Hinton Park.

Upgrading what is seen as a de facto gateway into the city of Tuscaloosa was part of the original Elevate Tuscaloosa plan and, for now, a total of $2.3 million has been set aside for this purpose.

But that number could increase depending on what the Elevate Tuscaloosa Advisory Council and, eventually, the City Council decides what should go into the renovated park.

Provost said his initial studies into the park show that the ¾-mile walking trail that lines the park’s perimeter is its most used feature, while the playground equipment – particularly the Space Net slide – are also popular.

Its wide open space, though, can create an unsafe atmosphere, and Provost suggested breaking the park into four distinct areas through landscaping, contouring or possibly water-based barriers.

“If we broke it down and looked at these spaces for different things, it might help people feel safer,” Provost said.

These spaces could be used for any number of open uses, from a dog park to lined-off fields to be used for pick up soccer or football games.

Provost also said a splash pad is another option, especially in considering how popular they are in other locations.

An issue with a splash pad, though, is the cost. Installing one can cost between $300,000 and $500,000, and maintaining it would likely require a full-time attendant.

Accessing Snow Hinton Park is also something he asked the Elevate Tuscaloosa subcommittee to consider.

The park has just more than 300 parking spaces in three lots, which Provost said was small for a park of that size, and has few access points.

Residents of nearby neighborhoods can cross Hargrove Road easily enough to get into the park, but those living across McFarland Boulevard have a much harder time.

There was talk of a possible pedestrian bridge over McFarland Boulevard to ease access into the park, as well as reconfiguring streets to make it easier for motorists to reach the park from Target and other areas north.

The main goal, though, was to beautify what many residents and visitors alike first see as they enter Tuscaloosa while increasing the usage of such large greenspace in the midst of a commercial corridor.

“There’s a lot of existing things that could be accentuated,” Provost said, “and the more we have people doing stuff in the park, the safer the park is going to be.”

The full Elevate Tuscaloosa Advisory Council also met Wednesday and signed off on two recommendations put forth by its subcommittees.

The group recommended that the City Council approve funding for a comprehensive parks and recreational statistical survey to determine usage of facilities operated by the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority.

This survey, expected to cost no more than $11,000, will look at where users of the facilities live – as well as their ages, incomes and other demographics – while also asking what amenities these users would prefer to see added or removed.

The Advisory Council also recommended the City Council approve a slate of budgetary projection changes put forth last month by Mayor Walt Maddox.

Most of these changes to the Elevate Tuscaloosa capital projects spending plan are needed to fund aspects of the recently announced Saban Center, a new, state-of-the-art interactive learning center that will offer science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, theater, literature and outdoor recreation.

These changes now go to the City Council’s finance committee for review and, later, to the full City Council for final approval.

