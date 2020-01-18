ARIES (March 21-April 19): Adjust your expectations. You may expect people to respond with logical answers and detailed accuracy but instead receive fuzzy fantasies. If you want to get along with loved ones, you will need to relax and be more lighthearted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Friendliness attracts friends. Act like your own sweet self and others will find you worth knowing. Visiting community events or participating in group activities can put you in contact with new and delightful acquaintances.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): No problem is too tough to dissect if you maintain a sharp and disciplined mind. However, because you want to be thorough, the slow, measured pace you insist upon might aggravate those who are anxious to take action.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): High standards may give you a nosebleed. You might be thrown into contact with those who seek polished perfection. Explain that good things sometimes cause a mess; making a cake spreads flour on the counter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Shift gears when you are home and no longer at work. Exacting standards are desirable in the business world, but family time requires a more relaxed attitude. Invite friends over or attend entertaining community events.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your mind could be going a mile a minute but going in endless circles, so nothing is resolved. Take a break from a deep study or worry. Don't feel guilty or accept the blame if something doesn't go according to plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Wait your turn. Your romantic partner may bring home a pile of homework or be too busy to give you undivided attention. Make your home as smooth-running as possible and enjoy a romantic rendezvous this evening.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might have a great time with friends or with lovers, but you can't have your cake and eat it, too. Some of your secret romantic fantasies may be delectable, but the reality might not live up to your expectations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Cash is king. Be a thrifty shopper and don't buy anything on credit. You may even find ways to make a game out of being more disciplined about spending. Join a buying club or coupon-clipping group.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Raise your social consciousness. You might be intrigued by groups that gather for a charitable purpose and may feel empowered by joining them. Think about recycling and other ways to save the planet.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are 24 hours in every day. Don't be dismayed if one or two are wasted. Even if your loved ones have grueling schedules or tough tasks planned for the weekend, there will still be time for lighthearted fun.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): With luxury loving Venus crossing through your sign, you could be at your attractive best. That doesn't mean you should ignore the need to exert self-control with your diet or make a romantic move on a friend.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Be discreet and circumspect during the upcoming five to six weeks. Take precautions with your health before February rolls around. Don't let responsibilities pile up, and avoid making credit purchases since they could be challenging to pay off. Enjoy a boost in your social life in March, as well as a time when your practical evaluation of your finances will help you get ahead materially. Your enthusiasm and energy levels rise in March and April, making it a good time to initiate physical fitness routines. Maintain a low profile in late May and June, when your actions could be subject to scrutiny and your performance judged by unusually strict criteria. Avoid doing anything in the gray area of the law or taking on extra obligations of any kind. You may learn to be more cautious in July and August and could work toward attaining credentials and certifications that will boost your value on the job market. You can enjoy rewards for your hard work and effort in September, when the horn of plenty will be full and opportunities for advancement may arrive.