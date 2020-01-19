BUHL – Senior Quintasia Leatherwood posted a triple-double on Saturday, scoring 19 points, pulling down 12 rebounds and handing out 11 assists in Central’s 61-35 win at Sipsey Valley.

Sakyia White had a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Aja Wiltshire scored 13 points and MacKenzie Mahone 10.

Dekylah Head led Sipsey Valley with 12 points.

Central (18-3) will travel to Montgomery on Monday to play an 11 a.m. game in the Martin Luther King Classic.

Pickens Academy 55, Columbus Christian Academy 48

CARROLLTON – For Pickens Academy, Caroline Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Shelby Lowe had 12 points and five rebounds, and Jessi Latham had nine points and nine rebounds. Columbus Christian was led by Kylie Emerson with 18 points.

On Friday night, Pickens Academy defeated South Choctaw, 44-33, led by 14 points and seven rebounds from Latham, and 10 points from Lily Lowery.

Pickens Academy (10-4) hosts Southern Academy on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hillcrest 46, Paul W. Bryant 42

For Hillcrest, A.J. Harris had 15 and Zay Moore 10 points in Friday night's home win. K.D. Curry led Bryan with 17 points. Mason Jones scored 11. Bryant (6-15) plays at Northridge on Tuesday.

Wilcox Academy 53, North River Christian Academy 42

The game was played on Friday night. North River Christian Academy's top scorers were Devin Mitchell with 17 points, Montae Callaway with 13 and LaKweili Rice with 10. NRCA (3-11) will host Southern Academy on Thursday.