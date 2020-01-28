The Finding Our Roots African-American Museum, which will celebrate its third anniversary next month, has already made significant contributions to the knowledge of the area's black history and the history of Terrebonne and Lafourche overall. Its director, Margie Scoby, delivered another milestone Saturday in a presentation to the Terrebonne Genealogical Society.

She revealed her research that found ties between black families in Terrebonne Parish and one of the nation’s founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson.

Scoby detailed how one of Jefferson’s slaves, Susan Randolph, was sold with her children after his death by the former president’s grandson, Thomas Randolph, in an effort to lift the estate out of debt. Susan was sent from Virginia to Terrebonne to be enslaved by Woodland and Ashland plantation owner James Cage. Susan was registered as Cage’s concubine and had at least four children. While the former slave of Thomas Jefferson lived on the plantation, Scoby followed the other Woodland slaves joined by Susan, including the Lewis, Hite, Lyons, Reason and Dumas families of Terrebonne Parish.

“When you do the research, it gives you an idea of where you are and where you came (from),” Scoby said. “To say that Thomas Jefferson once owned those people then you know the history of the country. ... It tells you that we had people in powerful positions that took part in this slave trade.”

Members of those families went on to make strides in the black community, including John Westley Hite, who donated the land for Terrebonne’s first black public school, and Joseph Vance Lewis, who was admitted to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It tells a history of my people in a powerful way. ... It tells me that they were courageous,” Scoby said. “When you find that the people that came out were victorious, it’s wonderful.”

Earlier, Scoby and the museum helped local residents trace their roots to slaves sold by Georgetown University, some of whom toiled on plantations in Terrebonne and surrounding parishes.

These are monumental findings that required those involved to make an emotional journey into a horrific past, when slavery, bondage, racism and discrimination were the legally and socially accepted norm. Understanding that history is critical for everyone; learning from past mistakes is essential to prevent them from happening again.

Our community is indebted to Scoby and her team at the Finding Our Roots African American Museum for adding new and important chapters to the story of Terrebonne and Lafourche.

