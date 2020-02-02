ARIES (March 21-April 19): Speak your mind in order to shine. Your most attractive qualities may be best showcased when you have something to say. In the week to come, be sure to explain things in detail to avoid mix-ups and confusion with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Friends might expect you to be completely attentive to their needs in the week ahead, although you may prefer to spend time with family. Be conscientious; stick to the healthful habits you resolved to keep.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might meet a few helpful people because you are at the right place at the right time. Differences of opinion will be insignificant barriers to communication if you are consistently tolerant and respectful this week.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may feel somewhat helpless when people close to you refuse to face facts in the week ahead. Friends, however, may offer helpful advice and thoughtful gestures that will assist you in focusing on reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Knowledge is power, but passion pushes the "on" button. You understand ways to make money work for you. It might be necessary to dissuade a loved one from dipping into savings or making unwise investments.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today you can relax and enjoy hearth and home. Your intelligent ideas will draw others closer and make it easier to succeed with group projects. Business before pleasure is a helpful motto to adopt in the week to come.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A good dose of common sense could go a long way toward banishing brief misunderstandings. Apply some sympathy and empathy to achieve positive lasting effects. In the upcoming week, it may be difficult to trust your own judgment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ambitious dreams can come true if you gather knowledge and keep your own counsel in the week ahead. A romantic partner may have little inclination to smother you with affection when he or she has to take care of business.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The more the merrier. Your generosity and optimistic outlook put a positive spin on your status in a crowd, but don't rely on personality alone to navigate through tight spots. Spend cautiously this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spread the good word. When you let your enthusiasm show, everyone else may well enjoy an outing or event even more. You could be more interested in socializing than in business transactions as this week begins.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't charge admission to your family circle. You may take pride in your home or enjoy entertaining guests. In the upcoming week you may be anxious to receive applause and recognition for a job well done.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may sparkle at parties and feel at home everywhere you go. Loved ones will be supportive and encourage you to explore your limits as this week unfolds. Feel free to pursue whatever activity captures your fancy.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next five to six weeks, your focus turns to financial health and security. You may have the chance to exercise sound business tactics and clever maneuvers while handling your income taxes or payroll deductions. In March, your competitive spirit is balanced with good judgment. This is a fine time to make key decisions or to launch important projects since you will be wiser than usual and receive support for anything that is worth your time. Embrace any opportunity for advancement or improvement that arrives late in the month, as it could solve many of your problems in the future. Your fantasies and creativity take center stage by early April. That might be a good time to take a vacation or focus on hobbies, since your business acumen is at a low point. July is another time when you are more romantic and less apt to concentrate on practical matters. However, you may be inspired by visits to unusual locations or by meeting impressive people, which will help you develop ideas.