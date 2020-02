Wednesday, Feb. 5

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

E.D. White Catholic vs. Terrebonne at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys)

Ellender vs. Thibodaux at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys)

Ellender vs. Vandebilt Cathoic at Creole Lanes in Houma (girls)

South Lafourche vs. Vandebilt Catholic at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys)

South Terrebonne vs. H.L. Bourgeois at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys and girls)

Houma Christian School vs. Central Lafourche at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys and girls)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. (TV: SECN, Radio: 98.1-FM)

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SFA at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. James at West St. John, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. James at West St. John, 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m. (TV: ESPNU)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Central Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Jacksonville State at Nicholls, Noon

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Jacksonville State at Nicholls, Noon

NBA

Pelicans at Bulls, 7 p.m. (TV: Turner Networks, Radio: 100.3-FM)