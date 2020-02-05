Luke Morvant had a feeling Tuesday night was going to come down to which team made the first mistake. Would Morvant and No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic sweep the rivalry series or would No. 4 E.D. White pull off the upset on the final day of the regular season?

For the first 40 minutes no clear answer emerged out of Houma as teams went into halftime tied 0-0. Both teams were relatively even as the Terriers had a slight 6-5 edge on shots.

But Morvant finally got his answer in the 49th minute when he headed in a corner kick from Brian Gramajo for the game’s first score.

The Terriers went on to score three second-half goals and win 3-0, all but sealing their fate as the top seed in Division III when the playoff pairings are announced Wednesday morning.

“Really we just moved the ball around a lot faster in the second half than we did in the first half and capitalized on the opportunities. We had much better opportunities in the second half,” Morvant said. “Something just clicked the second half that wasn’t clicking in the first half. … It was just a mental breakdown in the first half and then it just started clicking."

Vandebilt coach Kevin Champagne summed up the first half as a failure to match E.D. White’s intensity from the start. It took settling down at halftime to really get things going, he said.

For the first 20 minutes of the first half the Cardinals routinely controlled the ball and were able to put shots on frame. Vandebilt picked it up later in the half but was also unable to find the back of the net.

It wasn’t until Gramajo launched in a corner kick to the near post that Morvant was able to knock a header past the Cardinals keeper. From there, Vandebilt had all the footing it needed.

Less than 10 minutes later Gramajo slipped past the Cardinals defense to turn a well-placed through ball into a one-on-one attack with the keeper that he easily buried.

Finally the Terriers put the final touches on the match with a stoppage-time goal from Josh Rotolo to push the lead to three goal, matching the same 3-0 score Vandebilt won by in the teams’ previous meeting this season.

“Mental mistakes always come back to bite you in the butt,” Bimah said. “That’s the lack of big-game experience with some of our players. We held our own in the first half, I thought we had some good chances, but the difference was they made there’s and we didn’t make ours. That turns the whole game."

The win puts Vandebilt in a strong position going into the postseason with a 19-3-8 record overall, including an 11-1-4 record against Division III opponents. The only loss came to Parkview Baptist, who landed at No. 6 in the latest unofficial LHSAA power rankings released on Tuesday.

If the Terriers stay at No. 1 when the pairings are released, it will be their highest seeding since reaching the top overall spot in 2017.

“We like our chances,” Champagne said. “It’ll be good to see who was seeded where. There’s always that situation where the northern teams have high power points and the stronger teams tend to be in the south. You may end up with some really tough games early on in the bracket. We’ll wait to see what happens."

E.D. White is also likely to land a high seed in the playoffs even with the loss. If it stay at No. 4 it could set up a potential rematch in the Division III semifinal round with a trip to the state championship in Hammond, Louisiana.

The Cardinals are now 16-7-1 on the season with a 7-4-1 record against Division III opponents.

“Hopefully we can play a couple games at home,” Bimah said. “Last time we were in this position we made it to the finals, so there’s still hope for us. We have to get the guys to buy into that.”

Tuesday's Boys Soccer Capsules

Houma Christian 3, West Feliciana 2 (at St. Francisville, nondistrict)

Stat leaders: HCS - Brayden Hebert (two goals), Gunner Blanchard (goal), Louis Havens (two assists), Matt Waddell (five saves)

Records: HCS (7-10-3); WFHS (8-10-1)