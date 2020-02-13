The Florida Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are honoring the man killed in the line of duty with a funeral in Manatee County and burial in Sarasota National Cemetery.

The Florida Highway Patrol is honoring the life and career of Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was killed this month in the line of duty.

A funeral is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bayside Community Church, 15800 State Road 64, Bradenton. A Committal Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota.

Live video:

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are expected to escort Bullock’s body from the funeral home to the church, and then to the cemetery. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers that the procession to the cemetery may affect commutes starting at about 1 p.m. on roads including Lorraine Road, University Parkway, Interstate 75 and Clark Road.

Bullock, 42, was shot and killed on Interstate 95 Feb. 5 after he stopped to help a disabled driver at about 10:15 a.m. at Mile Marker 105, between High Meadow Road in Palm City and Martin Highway. More than 100 law enforcement vehicles escorted his body across the state last week.

This story is developing.

Joseph Bullock funeral - Curated tweets by AlanCShaw

This story originally published to heraldtribune.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the new Gannett Media network.