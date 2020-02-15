Brayden Jobert wasn’t feeling too great in the moment. But in his defense, neither were the Colonels.

The true freshman’s collegiate debut had fallen flat in Nicholls’ season opener. He struck out looking in the seventh inning of a game Nicholls would eventually go on to lose 8-5 to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

He felt a bit nervous all day. Like the rest of his teammates, Jobert wanted to make a good first impression to the 2020 season, and so far he, and they, were falling short.

But he got a second chance in the back leg of an opening day double header, this time against George Washington. The Colonels already were well on their way to another 7-3 loss when he came up to the plate in the seventh inning, but there was still time left to start his career off right.

From the moment he swung at the slider low and insider, Jobert knew it was all going to be OK. As he watched the ball sail over the right field fence for his first career hit, home run and RBI, he was no longer feeling nervous.

Nicholls may not have had a picturesque opening day, but at least he made the strong opening statement he wanted.

“It was an awesome experience,” Jobert said. “I’m excited to play for this team. Two tough losses, but we have another day tomorrow and I’m excited to come back out and get back to work.”

Unfortunately Jobert’s bomb was one of the few bright spots on a day marred by back-to-back losses to start the season.

Coach Seth Thibodeaux chalked it up to the same opening day jitters Jobert felt going into the game, only spread throughout the entire team. Nicholls was breaking in a few new players and welcoming back some from offseason injury rehab, which made for inconsistent play and several early mistakes.

In both games, the Colonels starting pitchers — Trever Kilcrease in Game 1 and Shane Mejia in Game 2 — allowed runs in the first inning.

Against SIUE, Kilcrease only allowed one run in the first and Nicholls kept the game tied 5-5 going into the ninth before a three-run rally sent it digging into the loss column. Against George Washington, though, five runs in the first two innings was more than enough to carry GW to victory.

Kilcrease allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out 11 batters in a no decision for Game 1. The loss eventually went to Beau Balado after allowing the eventual go-ahead run to reach safely in the top of the ninth. Cade Evans allowed him to score later in the inning.

Mejia took the loss in Game 2, striking out 10 once he settled down in the later innings.

“We’ve got to mature and grow up a little bit, pitch it better a little bit,” Kilcrease said. “Hitters came through a little bit there, I feel like we can stay on it with them. They’re good. We just have to clean it up. I think we’re good, just have to keep it clean.”

Even when the Colonels pitching staff caught its rhythm, recording 26 strikeouts over the two games, their opponents always seemed to be one step ahead with 23 hits and 14 RBIs.

It didn’t help that nine of SIUE and GW’s runs went unearned, backed up by Nicholls batters striking out 33 times in 71 at bats.

Thibodeaux called it self-inflicted wounds and inconsistent play. Mainly, though, he wanted to see Nicholls come out and be more aggressive than they were.

He hopes that changes before the end of the weekend.

“We didn’t play consistent baseball,” Thibodeaux said. “There were times where we did some good things. Boy, were there some disappointing moments throughout the day. Just base running, defensively, pitching — nothing seemed to be in sync all day long. It was kind of an awkward day for us. But we’ll probably be a totally different team tomorrow.”