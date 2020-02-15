CONCERT

Collins Elementary School Auditorium, 102 Legion Drive, Scottsboro: 6:30 p.m. Friday, benefit concert for victims of Jackson County Park dock fire; featuring The Martins, local artists The Interstate Quartet, comedian Mickey Bell and New Ground; all proceeds will go to the victims; $10 general admission tickets, $25 VIP tickets

Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Feb. 23, benefit concert for Ben Ray; all Tri-City choirs, gospel groups invited, the Rev. Grady E. Robinson, pastor

REVIVAL

Noccalula Church of God, 1209 Noccalula Road, Gadsden: 7 p.m. Feb. 21-23, national evangelist/musician Josh Bowman

SERVICE

Rainbow City First United Methodist, 3208 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 6:30 p.m. beginning March 5, “30 Minute” Thursday Worship Service; hot dog supper to follow service

MISCELLANEOUS

Athens CME Church, 2222 E. Broad St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Feb. 23, guest speaker Alabama Rep. Barbara B. Boyd, D-Anniston, in celebration of Black History Month; the Rev. Tony Longshore, pastor

FCM Camp & Conference Center, 2435 Summerville Road, Boaz: Feb. 28-29 Save Our Children Ladies Retreat and Conference, featuring Karmen Smith from Fort Payne; for more information call Stacie Cisco, 256-996-1939 or Linda Wilson, 256-345-6443, or email slcisco73@yahoo.com

Union No. 3 Baptist Church, 8765 Centre Road, Ball Play: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, began Feb. 13, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary extension courses: “Introduction to New Testament Study: The Early Church” at 6 p.m., “Evangelism” at 8 p.m., for eight weeks, instructor, Dr. Steve Fain.

North Broad Church, 308 N. Broad St., Albertville: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., third Saturday of every month in the fellowship hall behind the church, Veteran’s Meeting for non-threatening discussions on topics that matter to past and present military personnel; facilitated by retired Army Lt. Col. Dr. Gary G. Payne, chaplain; all military, active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans are welcome

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

The deadline is noon Tuesday to submit special services articles for publication in Saturday’s Worship section. Send announcements to news@gadsdentimes.com with Worship Guide in the subject line or mail to The Gadsden Times, Worship Guide News, P.O. Box 188, Gadsden, AL, 35902.