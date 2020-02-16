The trend all season is that the Nicholls men’s basketball team starts slow at home and dominates the second half to secure the win.

It’s happened in just about every home conference game, to the point where Austin Claunch or one of his players saying “If we can play the entire game the way we play the second half we’ll be unstoppable” feels more like a mantra than self evaluation.

Of the eight Southland Conference opponents who made the trip to Thibodaux, five of them led at halftime. Of those five, only one, Northwestern State, left with a win.

But not on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. For only the third time this season Nicholls actually played better in the first half than it did in the second. For the first time, it was their dominant performance prior to halftime that carried them to victory while the second half was something they merely had to survive.

Either way, an 81-71 win over your program's biggest rival to clinch a winning record in conference, simultaneously bringing you one win away from clinching a spot in the Southland Tournament when you were predicted to finish 11th before the season, feels pretty good for Nicholls.

“Any time you play a school from Louisiana, especially in league, it’s a big game,” Claunch said. “New Orleans, McNeese Southeastern, Northwestern — they’re all big games. But of course this one is a day trip, it’s close and they’ve given us trouble in the past. Just happy for our guys to get the 11th win, lock up a winning record in league and you beat a team that, in the past, we’ve had trouble with. Happy to get the sweep, but really happy to just get another win in conference.”

It was unquestionably the hottest start of the season for Nicholls (17-9, 11-4 SLC), climbing out to a 22-5 lead before reaching even the midway point of the first half.

The Colonels shot a red-hot 8-of-13 from the field compared to just 1-of-10 for the visiting Lions. Nicholls also forced seven turnovers before Tyron Brewer could finally hit a jumper to end the bleeding with 10:37 left to play, stopping the streak at 14 consecutive unanswered points by Nicholls.

“It’s getting toward the end of the season and we have to stay focused throughout the entire game,” forward Warith Alatishe said. “We’ve been working to get off to a better start in practice, just having more energy and being together.”

The only problem was that, for the first time, Nicholls had to figure out a way to keep its foot on the gas instead of trying to slam the pedal to the floor in the second half playing catch up.

It’s not that the Colonels looked particularly bad after halftime, they shot 57.1% from the field and were only outscored by two points, but Claunch thought they could have done a better job of keeping up intensity.

Regardless of outcome, it's the first time a Southland team outscored Nicholls in the second half at home. SLU actually cut the deficit down to just five points seven minutes into the first half before Nicholls made a run of its own to extend the lead to 18 points just nine minutes later.

The Lions made another small run at the end to close the gap to 10, but still left plenty of room for Nicholls to coast to victory.

“It’s hard to play 40 perfect minutes of basketball. I thought we played well for about 33 minutes,” Claunch said. “The way they (SLU) play, if you stop executing, if you stop competing, they’re going to get back in the game. I think you have to give them a lot of credit for forcing us into some mistakes that we don’t normally make. They made some shots and made it interesting.

“And then credit our guys for overcoming that storm and playing with some poise, breaking their press and going to get easy ones.”