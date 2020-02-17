Seller: Patricia Warren; Buyer: David Morvant, Geraldine Morvant; Sec124 T15S R16E; $40,000; 1287003 11/15/19
Seller: Sky Promo Properties LLC; Buyer: Michelle Blanchard; lot9 blk2 Skyline Drive; $119,000; 1287024 11/15/19
Seller: Melissa Walters; Buyer: Ramona Kliebert, Michael Kliebert; lot5 blk1 Beaujolais Acres; $41,500; 1287059 11/15/19
Seller: Tina Pasache; Buyer: Leger Properties 125-18590 LLC; lot1 Philocles C Authement; $45,000; 1287071 11/15/19
Seller: Todd Babin, Debra Babin; Buyer: Nicolas Scurlock; Sec18 T16S R19E; $7,500; 1287101 11/18/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Kevin Laughlin, Danielle Laughlin; lot193 Highland Oaks; $232,920; 1287112 11/18/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Jerrica Barrow; lot19 Olde Town; $186,395; 1287114 11/18/19
Seller: Le Belle Development LLC; Buyer: Brayden Breaux, Noelle Breaux; lot2A blk5 Le Belle Maison; $57,001; 1287149 11/19/19
Seller: Brian Dominique ET AL; Buyer: Charlene Davaine; Lot in Lafourche; $3,000; 1287154 11/19/19
Seller: Thelma Schouest; Buyer: Chris Gisclaur; lot39 blkA Tarpon Heights; $100,000; 1287163 11/19/19
Seller: Fannie Mae; Buyer: Cody Thibodaux; Lot in Lafourche; $137,000; 1287171 11/19/19
Seller: Darryl Martin; Buyer: Justin Gillespie, Jennifer Gillespie; lot8 blk6 Green Acres; $204,900; 1287182 11/19/19
Seller: Arnold Montague Management Trust; Buyer: Armando Jacobo; lot130 Settlement at Live Oak; $276,000; 1287202 11/19/19
Seller: Rutter Land Co Inc; Buyer: Prejean Family Dentistry LLC; lot18 blk4 Rienzi Commons; $196,005; 1287294 11/21/19
Seller: New Way Construction LLC; Buyer: Henry Robichaux Jr, Dana Robichaux; Sec37 T15S R16E; $521,471; 1286991 11/15/19
Seller: Rickey Grabert; Buyer: Ronald Venturi Jr, Bridgette Venturi; Sec75 T16S R17E; $353,000; 1287068 11/15/19
Seller: Michael Ortego; Buyer: Decatur Callais, Debrah Callais; lot7 blk3 Milltown; $192,000; 1287070 11/15/19
Seller: Greg Veillon; Buyer: AMC Investments LLC; Lot in Lafourche; $150,000; 1287179 11/19/19
Seller: Bruce Boudreaux Jr, Monique Boudreaux; Buyer: Jake Allemand; lot5 blk3 Prarie Ridge; $NA; 1287208 11/20/19
Seller: Robert Lilley, Nelly Lilley; Buyer: Blake Marcello, Astrid Marcello; Sec128 T15S Sec31 T14S R16E; $62,500; 1287254 11/20/19
Seller: Tina Guidry; Buyer: Joseph Hayes Jr, Verlena Hayes; Sec43 T17S R18E; $10,000; 1287267 11/21/19
Seller: Greg Knight, Jacqueline Knight; Buyer: Steven Knight; lot5 blk3 Bon Ton Villa; $NA; 1287279 11/21/19