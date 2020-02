A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during an argument this morning in Houma, police said.

The stabbing occurred just after 7 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Cenac Street, Houma Police Lt. Travis Theriot said.

“The stabbing occurred at a residence on Cenac Street during a domestic situation,” Theriot said. “The victim then walked to the hospital. It’s still under investigation at this time and we are still conducting interviews.”

No charges have been filed as of 10:30 a.m.