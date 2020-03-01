Tykeria Williams made her final shot inside Stopher Gym count on Saturday.

With 2.5 seconds left on the clock and the game tied, the senior guard sunk the layup to give Nicholls the 70-68 win over Southland Conference rival New Orleans.

The win is the sixth straight for the Colonels (12-16, 9-10 SLC) over the past three weeks, climbing from the bottom of the league to being able to outright clinch a spot in the Southland Tournament on Wednesday in the regular season finale at McNeese State. And when the they do reach Katy, Texas, for the postseason, the Colonels will likely be the hottest team in the league.

Not bad for a single layup.

“I honestly wasn’t thinking,” Williams said. “I was just in the moment and I really wanted to win this game. We needed to win this game in order to make the tournament.

“A lot of people counted us out and we even got discouraged in some of the games. Just to be on this run feels amazing.”

It was the sendoff the four Nicholls seniors honored on Saturday hoped for all season long, but only just a few weeks ago feared may be impossible to realize. Nicholls was 3-10 and struggling to keep its head above water due to a barrage of injuries that plagued the starting lineup.

But as coach DoBee Plaisance continually preached, the Colonels weren’t a bad team, they just couldn’t minimize enough mistakes to overcome a severe lack of depth.

That all changed, though, after the team beat Lamar on a buzzer beater, followed by Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, Central Arkansas Houston baptist and now the Privateers.

The confidence was always there, but now the Colonels have the resume to back it up.

“The message for them before the game was that, all year we’ve been talking about being together and working for somebody bigger than yourself. We put God first in that,” Plaisance said. “Tonight, we put God first, but we said we have four really special seniors right now and we’re going to do it by toughness and grit. And that means the togetherness. That means playing unselfish and the sacrifice and playing tired. Again, the intangibles and that’s what’s coming to surface right now.”

The three seniors available to play, Williams, Airi Hamilton and Chrystal Ezechukwu, played almost every minute and combined to produce had 35 points. Ezechukwu paced the team with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal.

But no shot was bigger than Williams’ game winner. The Colonels are aware that, despite their hot streak, they still sit in a precarious position on the season. As such, they felt Saturday was essential to making a postseason run and that Williams was the unquestioned hero of the day.

“We knew this was a vital game,” Ezechukwu said. “We knew it was so important that we got this win. Especially because it was senior night, but just because we’re still fighting to get in the Southland Tournament. We knew that it was senior night, but we were playing for something bigger than us seniors. We were fighting for our playoff lives.”

Hamilton said this run has the same feeling as when Nicholls won seven of its final eight regular season games in 2018 before going on to win the Southland Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament.

Unlike in 2018 when Nicholls was the No. 2 seed, the Colonels will likely be in the bottom seventh or eighth spot this time around. But Hamilton is grateful only for the opportunity to keep fighting one more day.

“I think everybody is just excited,” Hamilton said. “We had a rough start to the season. We had a lot of adversity thrown our way. I think we’ve just bounced back at its best right now. We’ve finally but it tighter and we’re playing our best. We’re playing for each other.”